KCR govt dashed expectations of Telangana’s people: BJP

Stepping up its attack against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said the state government has become a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the final day of its national executive meeting, the BJP issued a statement on the political situation in the state, Union minister Piyush Goyal told the media.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna moved the statement on the state of affairs in Telangana which was passed unanimously by the NEC, said Goyal.

“Telangana was formed after the BJP struggled for it and the youth of the state made sacrifices, but in the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people,’’ Goyal said.

Also Read | Amit Shah: Communalism, radicalism results of appeasement politics

He said all sections of society, including the poor and marginalised, women and youth are unhappy and the expectations that they had from the new state have not fructified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There were three expectations—water, investment and employment avenues especially in government jobs and the government which was voted in to fulfil these has not delivered,” he said.

Goyal said winds of change are now visible and the The BJP performed well in the election in Hyderabad municipal corporation and the bypoll in Dubakka, and Huzurabad. The party did well even though there was pressure from the administration.

He said based on the BJP’s performance in the elections in Hyderabad municipal corporation and the bypoll in Dubakka and Huzurabad where the party did well, it is clear that winds of change are visible and the BJP will form a good, sensitive and clean government in the state.

Union Minister and MP from Telangana G Kishan Reddy said while chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not gone to the state secretariat for eight years and declines to meet other opposition leaders, only AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has unfettered access to him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP’s general secretary organisation BL Santhosh tweeted that the PM lauded the efforts of the party workers in the state for their efforts at organinsing BJPNECInTelangana in an organised manner and their efforts at taking BJP and its vision to common man against all odds .

“Sardar Patel gave us ‘ Ek Bharath ‘ here in Bhagyanagar . Today the whole team of @BJP4India has assembled here under the leadership of Sri @JPNadda to make our country ‘ Shresht Bharath ‘ .. PM Sri @narendramodi in #BJPNECInTelangana,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail