KCR pledges to enter national politics and oust BJP, eyes Delhi

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday claimed that he would play a major role in national politics and break into the bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

At a huge rally at Yashwantapur in Jangaon district on Friday evening, KCR cautioned about a rebellion by the people of Telangana if Prime Minister Narendra Modi made any attempt to play with their sentiments, in an obvious reference to Modi’s comments in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the “unscientific” bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh to carve out Telangana.

He said the people of Telangana had fought tooth and nail to achieve separate statehood. “If anybody makes any attempt to sabotage it, we shall see that he will have no address to survive,” he warned.

The chief minister said the TRS had the courage and strength to pull Modi down from power and elect somebody else who would give Telangana its due under the AP State Reorganisation Act.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, recalled that the people of Siddipet constituency had elected him to the state assembly and he had achieved separate statehood for Telangana. “The TRS fought many battles and emerged victorious. If you bless me and send me to national politics, I am ready to break into the Delhi fort,” KCR said.

He asked the people whether he should play a decisive role in national politics and the audience cheered him and waved their hands indicating “yes”.

The TRS chief said he was not scared of the hollow threats of BJP leaders. “If the BJP leaders dare touch me, they would be reduced to ashes,” the TRS chief warned.

He said his government had been maintaining restraint and had not entered into any confrontation with the Modi government for the last eight years. “We have grown into a No. 1 state in the country without getting any help and support from the Centre,” he pointed out.

He said the Centre had failed to fulfil many of the promises made to Telangana during the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh like a railway coach factory and steel plant. Not a single irrigation project in the state was given national project status. “We have adjusted ourselves with whatever little we have got from the Centre. Yet, the Modi government is trying to create problems for us. We are not going to tolerate this anymore,” he said.

The chief minister warned the Modi government against cheating the farmers in the name of electricity reforms. “We shall now allow fixing of electric motors for agriculture pump sets. We shall resist any such move, even at the cost of our lives. The farmers of Telangana should be wary of the ill-intentions of the Modi government in introducing electricity reforms,” he said.

