KCR seeks Kumaraswamy help

Stepping up his efforts to bring all like-minded political forces across the country together to herald a BJP-Mukt Bharat, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held discussions with Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy, who landed in Hyderabad on Saturday night, had a luncheon meeting with KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is called, at the latter’s official residence Pragati Bhavan.

According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, the two leaders discussed, among other things, the role of regional parties in national politics and other national political developments.

KCR explained to Kumaraswamy his plans to enter national politics by floating a national party shortly and sought the cooperation of the Janata Dal (S) in this regard. He said there had been pressure from all corners of the state and also from different parts of the country on him to enter national politics.

He told the JD (S) leader that the TRS units in all the districts had passed resolutions last week, requesting him to enter national politics by launching a new national party.

Welcoming the decision of KCR, the JD (S) leader told him that his party would extend whole-hearted support to the former in this regard. “It is heartening to know that KCR, who has been leading Telangana in the path of progress and development fulfilling the aspirations of the people, has decided to enter national politics for a qualitative change in the country’s polity,” the CMO release quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

He felt that there was every need for a leader like KCR to lead the nation in the wake of a political vacuum and lack of alternative leadership in the present national politics. “In view of his vast political experience and vision to develop the nation, KCR will definitely provide such an alternative leadership,” Kumaraswamy said.

The CMO release said Kumaraswamy appreciated the Telangana model of development, which was witnessed all over the state in a short span of eight years. “The round-the-clock free power supply to the agriculture sector, free drinking water supply to every household, massive development of irrigation infrastructure and other pro-farmer welfare schemes have attracted the nation-wide attention. The entire country is now discussing this model and wants it to be replicated all over the country,” he said.

The failure of the Congress in emerging a strong alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party also came up for discussion during the deliberations of the two chief ministers. “The people have been gradually losing confidence in the Congress. Under these circumstances, the unity of all like-minded regional parties to uphold the democratic federal spirit is the need of the hour,” the two leaders felt.

Both the leaders vowed to make concerted efforts to counter the divisive and destructive regime of the BJP, besides the Centre’s policies of witch-hunt against the opposition parties. “It is time all the democratic and secular forces come together and project an alternative to the BJP for which the people are eagerly waiting,” Kumaraswamy said.

Both the leaders discussed the agenda of the new national party to be launched by the Telangana chief minister. “The BJP has been distorting India’s history and adopting divisive and destructive politics. The country would plunge into a major political and administrative crisis, if the BJP is not pulled down from power at the Centre. The agenda of our national party will be bringing all sections of people together, irrespective of castes, communities and regions. The next general elections will be the ideal opportunity to bring about this change,” KCR told Kumaraswamy.

Telangana BJP official spokesman N V Subhash said KCR’s political tricks would not have any effect on the people of the country as they were far more aware of what was right or wrong.

He recalled that KCR’s own political strategist Prashant Kishor had gone on record stating that there was no strong political face for the opposition. “The TRS cannot even register a single win even in its neighbouring states, as the public are unaware of the party and its ideology for the nation,” he added.

