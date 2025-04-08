Kedarnath Helicopter service begins: Ticket, price, booking site, other details

The Kedarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of devotees every year. Situated in the Garhwal Himalayan range, this Kedarnath temple is a part of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. To make this journey easier and accessible, helicopter services are offered during this time. The online bookings for the helicopter have begun from noon today, for journeys from May 2nd to May 31st, 2025. The tickets for the helicopter services can be booked only from the official website of Heliyatra by IRCTC. A view of the partially snow-covered Kedarnath, in Rudraprayag on Sunday. (ANI)

However, it is important to note that before booking the helicopter services, tourists must register for the Kedarnath yatra first at the official Uttarakhand tourism government portal.

Steps to register for the Kedarnath Yatra

Open the portal and register on it. New users must sign up, while existing users can log in with their credentials.

Create a tour by selecting the start and the end dates, along with the number of tourists and their respective visiting dates.

Complete the registration process by providing pilgrimage details and downloading the Yatra letter.

After registering for the Yatra, tourists can then proceed to the Heliyatra portal to register for the helicopter service.

Steps for booking the helicopter service

Create an account on the Heliyatra portal and verify the details through otp on your mobile number and email ID.

Log in to the newly created account

Fill in the previously received Yatra registration number and click submit

Select the preferred date and time slot for service, and select the travellers

Choose your preferred payment method and pay for the service

Get confirmation of the helicopter service

Prices

According to euttaranchal website, the 2025 Kedarnath Yatra, helicopter shuttle services are available from Phata, Sirsi, and Guptkashi. The round-trip fare from Phata is ₹6,063, from Sirsi is ₹6,061, and from Guptkashi is ₹8,533.

It is important to note that, maximum of 02 tickets can be booked per user with a maximum of six passengers. Refund amount against the ticket cancelled online will be made within 5 to 7 working days.

However, there will be cancellation charges and no refund will be there for cancellations made less than 24 hours before the departure timeslot.