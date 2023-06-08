Massive avalanche hits mountains around Kedarnath Temple. Video

A massive avalanche has hit the mountains around the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand earlier Thursday. According to reports, no damage or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Screengrab from video clip of the massive avalanche(PTI)

According to the video clip shared by news agency PTI, fumes of snow descending down the mountains could be seen and pilgrims, visitors standing in front of the temple were gazing at the snowslide as it took place.

Similar snow avalanche took place in the state on June 4 which hit a group of pilgrim en route to Hemkund Sahib. Five of them were rescued by a team of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), whereas it also recovered a body of one pilgrim on June 5 after the rescue operation resumed.

