Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Hemkund Sahib pilgrim’s body recovered day after avalanche

Hemkund Sahib pilgrim’s body recovered day after avalanche

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2023 01:00 PM IST

The avalanche hit a group of pilgrims returning from the revered Sikh shrine, which was opened for devotees on May 20

A State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team on Monday recovered the body of a pilgrim, who went missing after a snow avalanche hit a group of pilgrims en route to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Five other pilgrims were rescued on Sunday.

Hemkund Sahib shrine in Uttarakhand (HT PHOTO/File)
Hemkund Sahib shrine in Uttarakhand (HT PHOTO/File)

The body was recovered after the SDRF resumed the search operation on Monday morning. In a statement, SDRF said the avalanche hit the group of pilgrims returning from the revered Sikh shrine, which was opened for devotees on May 20.

Authorities earlier prohibited pilgrims aged over 60 and children from going to the Hemkund Sahib in view of the excessive snow along its route. In 2022, a record 247000 pilgrims visited the shrine.

The pilgrims stay overnight at Ghangria after a six kilometre steep climb before trekking to Hemkund Sahib over 15,000 feet above sea level. Hemkund Sahib is inaccessible because of snow from October to April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand pilgrim sdrf + 1 more
uttarakhand pilgrim sdrf
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out