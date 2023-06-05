Hemkund Sahib pilgrim’s body recovered day after avalanche

A State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team on Monday recovered the body of a pilgrim, who went missing after a snow avalanche hit a group of pilgrims en route to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Five other pilgrims were rescued on Sunday. Hemkund Sahib shrine in Uttarakhand (HT PHOTO/File)

The body was recovered after the SDRF resumed the search operation on Monday morning. In a statement, SDRF said the avalanche hit the group of pilgrims returning from the revered Sikh shrine, which was opened for devotees on May 20.

Authorities earlier prohibited pilgrims aged over 60 and children from going to the Hemkund Sahib in view of the excessive snow along its route. In 2022, a record 247000 pilgrims visited the shrine.

The pilgrims stay overnight at Ghangria after a six kilometre steep climb before trekking to Hemkund Sahib over 15,000 feet above sea level. Hemkund Sahib is inaccessible because of snow from October to April.