Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Temple in CP; set to hold roadshow

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Saturday morning where he offered prayers, a day after he was released from Tihar Jail on interim bail on the order of the Supreme Court. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place (Twitter/video screengrab)

Kejriwal arrived at Hanuman Mandir with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh where AAP leaders were already gathered besides several party workers.

“With the blessings of Hanumanji, the prayers of crores of people and the justice of the Supreme Court judges, I am very happy to be back amongst you all,” the Delhi CM wrote on X while also informing that he is set to hold roadshows in the city.

The AAP national convenor at 1pm will address a press conference at the party headquarters. Later in the day at 4pm, he will hold a roadshow in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before marching off to East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar where he will address another roadshow.

Saturday’s roadshow will be Kejriwal’s first of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. Punjab CM Mann will also join Kejriwal in the roadshows.

There was an excitement among the party workers to see Kejriwal who is out in public for the first time since his arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise case.

After coming out of jail, Kejriwal gave a call to ‘save the country from dictatorship.’

The Delhi chief minister walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday on interim bail by the Supreme Court after spending 40 days in judicial custody. In his first reaction, he thanked Lord Hanuman and sought people’s support to end the alleged “dictatorship” in India. He will today carry out a road show in Delhi.

“I had said that I would come (out) soon. I have come. Before all, I want to pay obeisance on the feet of Hanumanji. I am among you due to the blessings of Hanumanji. I want to thank you all, millions of people from across the country sent their blessings and prayers to me. I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court due to whom I am among you. I want to request you to work together to save the country from dictatorship. I am fighting against dictatorship with all my strength, but the 140 crore [1.4 billion] people of the country will have to fight dictatorship,” said Kejriwal while addressing party workers gathered outside Tihar Jail on Friday.

Kejriwal also thanked the Supreme Court for granting him bail till June 1.