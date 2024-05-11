Victory of democracy, says Sunita; AAP: ‘Tiger is back’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s first order of business after walking out of jail on Friday was to urge party workers and supporters to fight what he described as a “dictatorship” in the country as he thanked people for their support and the Supreme Court for granting him temporary relief in the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is garlanded by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and mother Gita Devi upon the chief minister’s arrival at his official residence at Civil Lines on Friday evening after he was released from Tihar jail. (ANI)

Kejriwal, amid intense sloganeering with thousands surrounding his car, said that it felt good to be back. He added that he will hold a roadshow on Saturday.

He was speaking outside his official residence at Flagstaff Road nearly an hour after he stepped out of Tihar’s jail number 2 at 7pm. He was welcomed by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, senior party leaders and AAP workers.

“I had said that I would come (out) soon. Before all, I want to pay obeisance on the feet of Hanumanji. I am among you due to the blessings of Hanumanji. I want to thank you all, millions of people from across the country sent their blessings and prayers to me. I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court because of whom I am among you. I want to request you to work together to save the country from dictatorship. Tomorrow at 11am, we will go to Connaught Place Hanuman Mandir where I will go to seek the blessings of Hanumanji. You all come to Connaught Place Hanuman Mandir in a large number. A press conference will be held in the party office at 1pm tomorrow (May 11),” said Kejriwal while addressing party workers outside Tihar.

The road outside gate number 3 of Tihar jail was packed out of capacity even as the chief minister came out of the quieter gate number 4. Shortly, he emerged out of the sunroof of his car wearing a military green t-shirt, and flanked by supporters and security personnel part of the convoy. He then addressed the crowd using a microphone he was promptly handed. “Aap logon ke beech main aakar bohot accha lag raha hai (It feels great to be standing amidst you)” he said to his supporters teeming with joy.

Saturday’s roadshow will be held at the main Mehrauli market at 4pm, where Mann will join Kejriwal. It will also be Kejriwal’s first roadshow in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“Our great country is over 4,000 years old... Whenever anyone tried to impose dictatorship on this country, the people never tolerated it. Today the country is passing through a phase of dictatorship. I am fighting against it with all my strength. But 1.4 billion people will have to defeat this dictatorship together,” said Kejriwal while talking to the media outside his residence.

The crowd started swelling around 5.30pm ahead of the CM’s release when Delhi’s education minister Atishi reached the prison. “The Supreme Court has given hope to the nation today. As soon as Kejriwal steps out of jail, he will start the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s dictatorship,” she said. He was released amid a heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel even as AAP supporters chanted “Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal chhooth gaye (Prison locks have been broken, Kejriwal is free)” outside the jail.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Kejriwal’s release will be a “game changer” for the party and the Opposition. “Now, the INDIA bloc will win all the seven seats in Delhi and his release will prove to be a great loss to the BJP. This will not only impact them in Delhi but in other states as well,” said Bharadwaj.

Among those who came to greet Kejriwaloutside the jail was also Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi. “The people of Delhi were angry that a sitting CM was unconstitutionally put behind bars. This time, we will win and BJP will learn its lesson,” she said. Massive traffic congestion was also reported on Jail Road on Friday evening due to the events unfolding. Senior officers including district deputy commissioner of police Vichitra Veer visited the area to check the law and order situation.

Haider Ali, a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver and a Dwarka resident, said he was happy that a “truthful man” was released. “He has done so much for the people of Delhi. He does not deserve to remain in jail,” he said.