Kejriwal promises free health care, education in Gujarat’s poll pitch

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on Monday promised to provide free and quality education and healthcare in Gujarat if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the assembly elections.

Elections in the state are due in December.

“If voted to power, the AAP government will set up clinics like ‘mohalla’ clinics in Delhi at village and ward levels and improve the infrastructure of government hospitals to compete with private hospitals,” Kejriwal said.

“The AAP government will also implement the Delhi scheme of free treatment for accident victims,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister made the promises during a joint press conference with Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education in the Delhi cabinet.

Kejriwal introduced Sisodia as the “world’s best education minister” quoting a recent report of the New York Times.

“We assure to provide the best education system to every child born in Gujarat as we have done in Delhi. I appeal to all to give Arvind Kejriwal a chance if you want Gujarat to progress and move forward,” Sisodia said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party and chief minister Kejriwal guarantee to provide a free and best education system in Gujarat,” he added.

The Delhi education minister also promised a “grand makeover” of government-run schools in Gujarat, like Delhi, and said any shortage of teachers will be removed through immediate recruitment.

Permanent teachers will be recruited in every school, he said.

“Most importantly, no private school will be allowed to raise fees illegally. I am sure that the people of Gujarat will give Kejriwal a chance,” he added.

Speaking along similar lines, Kejriwal alleged one crore students in Gujarat “feel cheated”, irrespective of whether they attend a government or private school.

“Private schools raise fees randomly. Those who go to government schools know their condition. The plan that Manish ji (Sisodia) talked about will improve the condition of one crore children,” Kejriwal said.

He also attacked the state government, saying the condition of state-run schools is testimony of 27 years of “misgovernance” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“If you give them another chance, they will waste another five years,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas declined to comment on the AAP leaders’ statements.