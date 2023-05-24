Kejriwal gets Mamata on his side in anti-ordinance push

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday secured the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee as he began his campaign to seek backing from Opposition parties against a Union government ordinance brought to curb the Delhi government’s administrative powers, days after a verdict by the Supreme Court upheld the primacy of the city-state’s elected government over bureaucracy.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday. (ANI)

Banerjee assured Kejriwal that the TMC will oppose the bill when it is brought to Parliament. Her party has 22 members in the Lok Sabha, where the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a clear majority, and 12 in the Rajya Sabha, where the issue could come to a head because of higher Opposition numbers.

“This will give us a chance to defeat the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the TMC chairperson said, triggering speculations that the ordinance issue may add impetus to the effort opposition parties are making to form an anti-BJP platform. “We support Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fight against the central ordinance... Request all parties not to vote for BJP’s law,” she added, flanked by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

To be sure, the Congress, the largest opposition party, is yet to decide on a stance. On Tuesday, two of its leaders, Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit, argued against extending support to the AAP, citing a string of past issues where the two parties were at loggerheads. On Monday, party general secretary KC Venugopal had tweeted that the party was still deliberating on the issue.

The issue is emerging as the first big challenge for the Opposition, which has been trying to forge a common platform to take on the BJP in the 2024 polls. With less than a year to go for the general elections, a vote on the bill will test if opposition parties can set aside their differences and come together on a move linked to India’s federal structure and the balance of power between the Centre and states.

Kejriwal thanked Banerjee for her support. “The Centre wants to crush the success people of Delhi achieved after an eight-year struggle. The Centre brought the ordinance hours before the Supreme Court, which passed an order in our favour, went on vacation. They are making a mockery of democracy,” Kejriwal said.

He said the upcoming vote on a bill to convert the ordinance into a law will be a “semi final before the 2024 elections”.

Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mann accused the BJP of causing problems for states ruled by opposition parties.

“They will go to any length. They created trouble for us in Punjab with the governor not allowing the state government to hold a budget session of the legislative assembly. If 30 governors and the PM can run the country then why do they make tall statements on India’s democracy during foreign tours?” Mann said.

The ordinance — which gives the lieutenant governor control over the Capital’s bureaucracy — was issued on May 19, days after a May 11 Supreme Court verdict gave the Delhi government control over bureaucrats assigned to departments under its purview. Any ordinance needs be passed by Parliament within six weeks of its reassembly, or it lapses.

Kejriwal said that he will be travelling across India to seek support against the ordinance.

”After years, the Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of the people of Delhi. But it was overturned by the Centre through the ordinance. When this law comes in the Rajya Sabha, it should not be allowed to pass in any circumstances. I will meet the presidents of all political parties and seek their support,” he tweeted.

After meeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal said the ordinance can be rejected by the Upper House if opposition parties unite. “If the country survives, the parties will survive. After 2024, they (BJP) will change the Constitution,” Kejriwal added.

Supporting him, Banerjee said: “This is a government of the bulldozer, for the bulldozer and by the bulldozer. They cannot accept a Supreme Court verdict. I am shocked. The Centre wants to rule all states with governors and ordinances.”

“I am told that many BJP (Rajya Sabha) members are not happy. I appeal to all to defeat the ordinance. I am with Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on this issue,” she added.

None of the three leaders mentioned the Congress at the press conference.

Bengal BJP leaders took a swipe at the Opposition. “This is not an alliance. It is a gang where everybody is looking for an opportunity to be the leader,” said Bengal BJP unit president Sukanta Majumdar.

