Kejriwal to visit Tamil Nadu on Sept 5, thanks Stalin for invite

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 on an invitation from his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin.

Three school-related projects will be launched in Tamil Nadu during Kejriwal's visit, and the schedule falls on Teacher's Day, celebrated in India on September 5. The projects also include schools of excellence on the lines of the national capital.

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boss thanked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo for inviting him.

"I thank Thiru M K Stalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching three crucial projects on September 5," Kejriwal’s tweet read.

The Delhi CM also tweeted about similarities in the education-related projects that Delhi has and will now be seen in Tami Nadu, besides other initiatives. "Puthumai Penn Thittam – Tamil Nadu government will pay ₹1,000 per month to female students as a higher education aid. Schools of Excellence – like Delhi. The Tamil Nadu government is now launching 26 state-of-the-art SOEs (Schools of Excellence). Model Schools – 15 schools are being upscaled to offer professional courses."

Stalin had visited a government school in Delhi during his April visit when he was told by officials about the AAP government's changes to the city's educational system.

Stalin had earlier spoken about the Tamil Nadu government creating model schools on the lines of Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

