Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls on PM Modi, deliberates key issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed state-specific development issues with him. Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and described the meeting, a courtesy visit, as satisfactory.
On his Twitter handle, Stalin said he visited Modi and discussed key issues pertaining to Tamil Nadu's development. The Chief Minister said he thanked Modi for having inaugurated the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai.
The Prime Minister appreciated the grand manner in which Tamil Nadu hosted the event and conveyed that it was a proud moment for India, he said. Stalin presented to Murmu, Modi and Dhankar collections of Tamil Nadu's various traditional rice and millet varieties.
It includes 'Mappillai Samba' (red rice) and 'Thinai' (foxtail millet). He spoke over phone to Congress party's top leader Sonia Gandhi and enquired about her health. The president of the grand old party is in isolation after she again tested positive days ago for Covid-19.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi ahead of his meeting with Modi, Stalin had said that he would take up issues like the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, Cauvery river water issue and the Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka. Among other issues, he said that he would be raising the anti-NEET Bill pending with the Centre and deliberate on the Union government's National Education Policy 2020.
This is the first time the Chief Minister is visiting Murmu and Dhankar after they assumed office. "I conveyed my greetings to them," he said in the national capital. Though he was invited, the Chief Minister said he could not take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Murmu and Dhankar due to circumstances. The conversations he had with both the President and Vice President were cordial and it was on Tamil Nadu's political scenario and 'Aatchi sirappukkal' (excellence in governance/good governance).
Hence, Stalin said the meetings with the top two constitutional authorities were satisfactory. Recalling his earlier meetings with Modi in Delhi, Stalin said though several demands of Tamil Nadu flagged by him during past visits were inching towards fulfillment, a host of other representations are yet to be taken up by the Centre. Stalin wrapped up his one-day visit to Delhi and returned to Chennai.
On August 16, Stalin had said in Chennai that his visit to Delhi was aimed at getting requisite projects for the state. In his capacity as the Chief Minister, he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, he had said. There is a relationship between the Union and the state governments and not between the DMK and the BJP, Stalin had asserted.
Mrutyunjay Doots save over 1,000 lives between March 2021 & July 2022
The demise of Shiv Sangram party leader Vinayak Mete in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Sunday has put the spotlight on the 'Mrutyunjay Doot' initiative launched by the Maharashtra highway police on March 1, 2021 to offer immediate help to victims of accidents on state and national highways within the golden hour (first hour after a road accident with casualties) to increase their chances of survival.
Mass singing of National Anthem in Pune
Many in Pune including students, government employees and corporate staff participated in singing the national anthem on Wednesday following an appeal by the state government. The tourism and cultural affairs secretary Saurabh Vijay on Monday issued the government resolution. According to the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers and students. It is expected to sing the collective anthem from 11 am to 11.01 am.
UP to develop 20 solar cities in the next five years
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh's proposed Solar Energy Policy-2022 seeks to meet an ambitious target of producing 16,000 mw renewable power by 2026-27, among other things, and developing 20 cities comprising 10 lakh households as 'solar cities' over the next five years. Under the policy, 20 cities will be developed as 'solar cities' covering 10 lakh residential households with solar rooftop installations across the state in five years.
Bhim Army chief on way to meet Dalit boy’s family stopped by Rajasthan cops
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar was stopped at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday and barred from going to Jalore on the ground that it may create a law and order problem, police said. Deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur, Amrita Duhan said, “We are asking him to postpone his visit to Jalore in order to maintain the law-and-order situation.” Police officers familiar with the development said that Chandra Shekhar was insisting on visiting the Dalit family.
Maharashtra sees steep Covid spike with 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 900 infections reported a day ago, pushing the active case-count to 11,370. Six patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Of the total 1,800 new cases, more than half of them were detected in Mumbai. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.
