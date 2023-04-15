Kejriwal well-regarded person and people know...: Nitish Kumar on CBI summons

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said Arvind Kejriwal is a well-regarded person and he has done a lot of work in Delhi. Kejriwal will reply to all the actions that have been initiated against him at the appropriate time, Nitish Kumar who recently visited Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi said. "People know what is happening against him (Kejriwal)," Nitish Kumar said pitching for the opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke with Kejriwal yesterday after received the summons, ANI reported citing sources.

Nitish Kumar recently met Kejriwal in Delhi along with Tejashwi Yadav to deliberate on a united opposition ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election. (PTI)

“This is the reason that we are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. We will make all efforts and work unitedly," Nitish Kumar said, as quoted by PTI.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI as a witness in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case in which former Delhi minister Sisodia has been in jail since February.

Kejriwal said he will abide by the summons and go to the CBI office at the given time of 11am. "If the BJP has ordered the CBI to arrest me, then they will obviously follow their instructions," Kejriwal said. He said he knew that he would be the next target as he recently spoke against PM Modi in the Delhi Assembly.

Accusing central agencies of lying in the courts, Kejriwal said appropriate cases will be filed against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.

"If Kejriwal is corrupt, then no one in the world is honest. The issue is not corruption, not excise policy...if I claim I gave ₹1,000 crore to Narendra Modi ji on September 17 at 7pm, will you arrest him? What is the evidence? Anyone can make such claims," Kejriwal said.

