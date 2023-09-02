Kejriwal's 'don't do blame game ahead of G20' appeal to LG: 'Had BJP...'

Reacting to Delhi LG VK Saxena's statement that the preparation for G20 in Delhi would have taken less time had the Delhi government worked throughout the last nine years, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is no time for blame game as international guests will be coming to the city. "At a time when we all are gearing up to receive international guests, lets not do blame game and lets all work as a team," Kejriwal said. Passing the buck on the municipal body of Delhi which was under the BJP till the last election, Kejriwal wrote, "Lesser efforts would have been reqd had MCD under BJP worked for 15 years. It is the duty of MCD to clean Delhi. We are all working v hard since we took over MCD. MCD employees have now started getting their salaries on time after 13 years. They are all motivated. They are working v hard. Lets not underestimate their efforts." Kejriwal asked LG not to play blame game ahead of the G20 mega event in the national capital.

The LG, in an interview to news agency PTI, said Kejriwal attended only one meeting of G20 preparation. "I believe we should work together, but I have no grudges," the LG said.

The usual tussle between the AAP and the Centre has been going on over G20 as both have claimed credit for the beautification work done in the capital. Delhi BJP leaders claimed all central government departments and bodies are involved in the beautification while the AAP government claimed the Delhi government provided the funds and no money came from the Centre. Delhi minister Atishi said she was not invited to any G20 meeting. "Till date, the Centre has not not given us a single penny for G20. We had asked for ₹927 crore but we did not get anything. We didn't make it an issue thinking it will reflect poorly on our country. The BJP and the LG are saying they have done everything. This shows their arrogance," Delhi PWD minister Atishi said.

"Had he called, I would have definitely gone. Officers would tell us about the meetings and we would give them permission. I was never invited to any meetings or inspections. We have made full efforts. All our officers have been on the job," Atishi added.

