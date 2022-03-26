Kejriwal's Kashmir Files comments not surprising, says Himanta Biswa Sarma; Kiren Rijiju 'left with no words'

The row over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement against Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files has deepened with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling Kejriwal a political opportunist. Terming Kejriwal's comments 'vindictive', the Assam CM said such behaviour from a political opportunist is not surprising. On Thursday, the Delhi CM in the state assembly said the makers of The Kashmir Files can upload the movie on YouTube so that everyone can watch it free, countering the demands of Delhi BJP MLAs to announce the movie tax-free in Delhi.

Kejriwal came under attack as several BJP leaders pointed out that the CM had made Nil Batter Sannata tax free in 2016 and Saand ki Aankh in 2019. Recently, '83' was also made tax free in the Capital.

"I welcome making ‘83' tax-free, but wonder why didn’t you ask the filmmaker to put it on YouTube,@ArvindKejriwal ji? Perhaps your vindictive comments are reserved for those who portray sufferings of Hindus. Of course, such behaviour from a political opportunist isn’t surprising," Himanta tweeted.

Criticising Kejriwal's statement where he could be seen laughing while talking about The Kashmir Files, Sarma said, "If you don't want to make #KashmirFiles tax-free,don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitude & appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in wound of Hindus."

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said Kejriwal's statement is inhumane and an insult to those who faced with atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir, while Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I'm left with no words."

Vivek Agnihotri-directed Kashmir Files has been at the centre of a raging controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and the opposition parties warring over the movie's perspective on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

