Kerala: 3 booked for pruning tree that shadowed ad on Vijayan

ByVishnu Varma
Oct 11, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Kochi: The Kannur Town police in Kerala registered an FIR on the complaint that three persons trespassed into a government school compound and chopped off branches of a tree that were reportedly obstructing the view of a giant flex board of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the incident, which took place on October 7, three persons entered the compound of the Government UP school in Thavakkara without permission and chopped off the top branches of a shade tree, said police. Being a Saturday, no teachers or students were present at the school at the time.

A few days prior to the incident, some persons had approached the school authorities asking if they could chop off the branches of a tree within the compound, said a school official. The reason they gave was that the tree branches were obstructing the view from the road of a flex board atop a building showing CM Vijayan along with a beneficiary of a housing scheme. The request was however denied, she said.

“An FIR has been booked under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage of 50 or more) of the IPC on the complaint of the school headteacher. No one has been named. We have to find out who entered the school compound illegally and what their motive was for cutting the branches. The investigation has begun,” said an official at the Kannur Town police station.

