Kerala actor assault case: high court probes visuals’ leak charges

The vigilance wing of Kerala high court on Monday started a probe into a complaint of the woman actor that visuals of 2017 assault on her were leaked out from a lower court even as actor Dileep approached the court to quash the fresh case against him.

The actor had written a letter to Chief Justice of India on February 6 expressing serious concern over leak and said her privacy as a victim was violated. She also sent copies of the letter to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In her letter, the actor said she was meted out with grave injustice and leakage of visuals was really shocking. It is suspected that visuals of assault were leaked out from the district court in Ernakulam. Later, the state forensic department also confirmed the leak.

The high court vigilance deputy superintendent of police will investigate this and submit a report at the earliest, a senior official who was aware of the issue said. He said the Chief Justice of India has referred the letter to HC with a note to take suitable action.

Meanwhile actor Dileep, an accused in assault case, moved the High Court with a plea to quash the fresh case registered against him. A fresh case was registered against him last month alleging conspiracy to kill investigating officers after the disclosure of direct Balachandra Kumar.

In the plea he alleged that the new conspiracy theory was floated by the investigating team as they failed to come up with evidences against him in the assault case. He also said this theory was floated with the knowledge of two senior police officers B Sandhya (DGP) and S Sreejith (ADGP crime). Last week the HC had granted him anticipatory bail in the fresh case.

The five- year-old actor abduction and assault case took a new turn last month after Kumar had claimed that Dileep was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and had tried to influence witnesses in the case.

He also claimed that he was privy to a conversation allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor’s flat in Kochi to eliminate officers who investigated the case. Later a new case of registered against him and four others including his brother and brother-in- law based on his disclosure. Kumar also released some audio clips to buttress his claim.

The popular woman actor who was returning after a shooting was abducted and allegedly assaulted in a vehicle by a criminal gang on Feb 17, 2017. They filmed the entire incident and threatened to release it if she approached police. But next day she filed a case and accused who directly participated in the crime were arrested in a week. Dileep was later arrested on charges of plotting the crime to settle an old score with the actor. During the trial two public prosecutors had resigned and the sensational case witnessed many twists and a flurry of litigations.

