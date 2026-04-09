Election 2026 LIVE: EC expects Kerala to see 90% voting; Assam voter turnout surges to 75%
Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Voting in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry started at 7am and will continue till 6pm. Meanwhile, voting for bypolls is also underway in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura.
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry is underway smoothly amid heightened security measures. By 3 pm, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 75.91%, while Kerala recorded 62.71 % voting. Puducherry logged a voter turnout of 72.40% by 1 pm, according to the Election Commission. ...Read More
Kerala chief electoral officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar said the voting trend indicated that 90 per cent voter turnout would be seen in the state. “If the current trend continues, by the time polling concludes, we are confident we will see a turnout of 90 per cent,” PTI news agency cited Kelkar as saying.
Voting in the two states and Union territory commenced at 7am on Thursday and will continue till 6pm and security has been stepped up in view of the voting in the high-stake elections. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.
Kerala election highlights:
In Kerala, 2.71 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates for its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a tight contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Assam election highlights:
In Assam, polling for 126 seats will be held today where over 2.50 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise with 722 candidates in the fray. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).
Puducherry election highlights:
Similarly, for 30-member Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.
By-polls in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura:
In Nagaland, voting will take place for the Koridang assembly in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district where the by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen in November 2025.
Voting will also be held in Karnataka’s Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly segments where the by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
North Tripura's Dharmanagar assembly is set for bypolls which was necessitated by the death of BJP leader and assembly speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen in December 2025.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:59:16 pm
Bypoll voting LIVE: FIR over video made inside polling booth in Assam's Diphu constituency
Bypoll voting LIVE: An FIR was lodged Thursday over a video shared on social media purportedly showing the voting process inside a polling station in Assam's Diphu constituency, PTI news agency reported citing officials.
The complaint was filed by Assam's Karbi Anglong district administration, and an inquiry initiated into the incident, officials said. Mobile phones are banned inside polling stations, with provisions made by Election Commission to deposit these and other items before entering.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:48:39 pm
Bypoll voting LIVE: Voter turnout till 3 pm
Bypoll voting LIVE: Karnataka's Bagalkot witnessed a voter turnout of 54.82 per cent, and Davangere saw a turnout of 49.66 per cent as of 3 pm, according to EC figures.
Meanwhile, voter turnout in Nagaland's Koridang was 75.06 per cent, and was 70.09 per cent in Tripura's Dharmanagar till 3 pm.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:38:04 pm
Puducherry Election LIVE: Polling has been favourable, confident of forming govt, says Puducherry Cong chief
Puducherry Election LIVE: Puducherry Congress unit chief and Assembly candidate from Thattanchavady V. Vaithilingam said the polling in the union territory had been “favourable…particularly Congress.”
“The DMK alliance is also performing well. We are confident that we will form the government on May 4,” Vaithilingam told ANI news agency.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:35:25 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer casts vote
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer cast his vote at Polling Booth No. 74 in Kannur.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:30:46 pm
Assam Election LIVE: Bodoland Territorial Council chief says ‘all communities with us’; expresses confidence in NDA
Assam Election LIVE: Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday cast his vote, and expressed confidence in an NDA victory in Assam Assembly elections.
“I cast my vote... I interacted with people from various communities, and they are all with us (NDA),” ANI news agency cited Mohilary as saying.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:25:13 pm
Puducherry Election LIVE: Brief clash between Cong, BJP at polling booth in Mannadipet
Puducherry Election LIVE: Groups of BJP and Congress workers clashed in a booth in Puducherry's Mannadipet Assembly Constituency during voting on Thursday.
According to sources cited by PTI news agency, a group of BJP workers were standing near a polling booth in Tirukanoor village, to which Congress workers objected, saying only voters could be present there. A heated argument followed, which led to clashes, and police intervened in the matter.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:59:33 pm
Assam Election LIVE: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote in Jalukbari
Assam Election LIVE: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote for the Assembly elections on Thursday. Sarma was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and their two children, Nandil and Sukanya.
They exercised their franchise at No. 15 Garal Buniyadi Lower Primary School. Sarma, the BJP candidate from Jalukbari, is seeking re-election from the seat for the third consecutive term. He has represented the seat since 2001.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:55:44 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Minor protests in several booths over bogus voting claims
Kerala Election LIVE: While voting in Kerala progressed peacefully on Thursday, incidents of minor protests were reported at several booth over allegations of bogus voting, PTI news agency reported.
In Thrissur district, a minor scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP activists in Manalur after UDF candidate T N Prathapan's arrival. BJP activists allegedly prevented people accompanying Prathapan from entering the booth premises, PTI cited the police as saying.
Meanwhile, in Thrissur's Wadakkanchery, a voter, identified as Sanjeev, was not able to cast his vote after the election officials informed him that his vote had already been recorded as a postal ballot, PTI reported. This led to protests by BJP activists, with BJP candidate T S Ullas Babu also staging a protest at the booth later.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:46:22 pm
Puducherry Election LIVE: Voter turnout till 3 pm
Puducherry Election LIVE: Puducherry witnessed a voter turnout of 72.40 per cent till 3 pm, according to Election Commission figures.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:45:23 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Voter turnout till 3 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala saw a voter turnout of 62.71 per cent till 3 pm, according to Election Commission figures. Kerala chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar earlier said the voting trend indicated that 90 per cent voter turnout would be seen in the state.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:44:02 pm
Assam Election LIVE: Surge in voter turnout till 3 pm
Assam Election LIVE: Assam saw a surge in voter turnout, with 75.91% recorded till 3 pm, according to Election Commission figures.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:33:25 pm
Election 2026 LIVE: RG Kar victim's mother files nomination as BJP candidate from Panihati for upcoming Bengal polls
Election 2026 LIVE: Ratna Debnath filed her nomination as the BJP candidate from Panihati on Thursday for the upcoming West Bengal elections.
Debnath is the mother of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital in August 2024. She was accompanied by senior BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani and district party leaders, PTI news agency reported. After filing her nomination, Debnath told reporters her sole aim was to defeat the TMC, saying this would ensure women's safety in the state and prevent a recurrence of incidents like the RG Kar case, PTI reported.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:27:48 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Trend shows voter turnout to reach 90% in Kerala, says CEO
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala chief electoral officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar on Thursday said the voting trend indicated that 90 per cent voter turnout would be seen in the state. “If the current trend continues, by the time polling concludes, we are confident we will see a turnout of 90 per cent,” PTI news agency cited Kelkar as saying.
The turnout was at 49.70 per cent at 1 pm, according to Election Commission figures.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:19:06 pm
Bypoll voting LIVE: Voter turnout till 1 pm in Nagaland's Koridang, security stepped up after April 5 violence
Kerala Election LIVE: Nagaland's Koridang assembly bypoll saw a voter turnout above 59 per cent till 1 pm on Thursday, officials said.
The voting for the seat commenced at 7 pm and polling across all 30 stations has been peaceful, PTI cited the officials as saying. Voting will continue till 4 pm.
Security was tightened across the constituency following violence on April 5 and 6, in which one person died, and several vehicles were damaged. The byelection was necessitated after the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen. For the seat, the BJP, which is part of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance, has fielded the deceased MLA's son Daochier I. Imchen, while the Congress has nominated T. Chalukumba Ao.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:11:53 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Newly-wed couple turn up at polling booth after marriage in Pathanamthitta
Kerala Election LIVE: A newly-wed couple in Kerala's Pathanamthitta turned up to cast their votes right after getting married, PTI news agency reported. Divyasree and Ashwant, who got married at around 9 am, came to the polling station around noon from the wedding hall.
Ashwant said the wedding date was fixed in January much before the polling date was announced and therefore, it was a coincidence that both fell on the same day, PTI reported.
Another bride from from northern Wayanad district also voted first before leaving for her own wedding ceremony.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:06:25 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Confident of ‘landmark victory’ in polls, says BJP candidate R Sreelekha
Kerala Election LIVE: BJP Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency candidate and the party's state unit vice president R Sreelekha on Thursday expressed confidence of a “landmark victory.”
“I am confident that NDA will make a landmark victory in Keralam this time. This is the right time. The anti-incumbency is very high. People want NDA to come. Everywhere I go, I get a feeling that people are voting for NDA,” Sreelekha told ANI news agency. Sreelekha claimed that people were “fed up with the corruption, arrogance of the Ministers, temple looting.”
The BJP candidate further said that the UDF would also not be elected “because there will not be much change.” “But if NDA comes, then the hurdle between the state government and central government will be removed, and it will be a change for the better,” Sreelekha added.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:01:52 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala Governor casts vote, urges voters to ‘perform sacred duty’
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday cast his vote, urging voters to exercise their franchise. “I request all the people in the state to come out in large numbers and perform their sacred duty,” PTI news agency cited Arlekar as saying.
Arlekar voted at a polling booth in Jawahar Nagar in Vattiyoorkavu constituency. “Hoping that good people get elected. The government we want will come, and there is no doubt about that,” PTI cited him as saying.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:19:30 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Voting peaceful, says poll body chief
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala chief electoral officer, Rathan U Kelkar said the voting in Kerala has been peaceful and 90% voter turnout is expected. He said 4.6 lakh first-time voters are in the electoral rolls. “The election in Keralam has been very peaceful and very progressive. At this point in time, we have crossed around 40% of our polling percentage. Looking at the trend, we are very hopeful that we'll be able to reach our target of 90%. The polling started on time at 7 a.m., and at 6 p.m. we'll be closing the polling. It's very heartening to see people turning up in big numbers. We hope that we'll be able to meet our target. This time, the first-time voters have also turned out in big numbers,” Kelkar said.
via ANI
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:49:15 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: LoP Satheesan predicts 100+ seats for UDF
Kerala Election LIVE: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that the UDF will come to power with over 100 seats in the elections.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:44:46 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Voter turnout till 1pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala logged a voter turnout of 49.7% till 1pm with highest votes polled in Ernakulam (52.94%) and lowest in Kasaragod (47.61%).
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:43:19 pm
Assam Election LIVE: Voter turnout till 1pm
Assam Election LIVE: By 1pm, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 59.63%. Voting started for 126 seats at 7am and will continue till 6pm with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:37:16 pm
Assam Election LIVE: People are going to give a decisive mandate for development, says Sarma
Assam Election LIVE: After casting his vote, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said people will give a decisive mandate for the development of Assam. “The decision we take today will decide the route and fate of Assam for the next five years. I think people are going to give a decisive mandate for the development of Assam,” he said.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:11:24 pm
Karnataka bypolls LIVE: Bagalkot records 27.83%, 22% in Davanagare South till 11 am
Karnataka bypolls LIVE: At least 27.83 per cent of voters in Karnataka's Bagalkot, where polling for a by-election is underway, exercised their franchise by 11 am on Thursday.
Davanagere South recorded a turnout of 22.01 per cent, the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said on Thursday.
The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).
via PTI
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:53:21 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Congress leader confident of party's landslide win
Kerala Election LIVE: Congress candidate from Haripad, Ramesh Chennithala expressedconfidence that his party will win over 100 seats and said voters are tired of the current government's 10-year rule. “We are very confident that we are winning on more than 100 seats in the Assembly elections and forming an efficient government in Keralam. The people are tired of this current govt. Their 10-year rule was a misrule, and the Sabarimala issue is a major one. Narendra Modi has no relevance in Keralam,” Chennithala told ANI.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:44:11 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Man dies after voting in Thrissur
Kerala Election LIVE: A 62-year-old man collapsed and died after casting his vote at Vaniampara here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Vinodan, a native of Ramanchira near Vaniampara, police said.
According to police, Vinodan had reached EKM UP School in Vaniampara in the morning to cast his vote. After standing in the queue for nearly an hour, he exercised his franchise.
While coming out of the polling station, he suddenly collapsed at around 10.45 am, police said. Though people nearby rushed to help seat him on a chair, his condition worsened, police said.
An ambulance soon reached the spot and shifted him to a government hospital, where he was declared dead. A case will be registered and investigation initiated into the incident, police said.
via PTI
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:38:07 pm
Assam Election LIVE: Poll official found dead
Assam Election LIVE: A poll official was found dead in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday amid assembly elections in the state, officials said.
Deben Horo (45) was deputed as the second polling officer in the Naduar constituency, they said.
"Hore was deputed in polling station no 230 in Dolapani LP School. He was found unconscious in his bed this morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors," an official said.
The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, though doctors suspect an underlying medical condition led to it, he said.
via PTI
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:21:53 pm
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala logs 33.30% turnout
Kerala Election LIVE: Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 33.30% till 11 am. 2.71 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates for its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a tight contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:01:48 pm
Puducherry Election LIVE: 37% voting till 11am
Puducherry Election LIVE: Puducherry logged a voter turnout of 37.06% as voting commenced at 7am. For 30-member Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:52:27 am
Kerala Election LIVE: Shashi Tharoor casts vote
Kerala Election LIVE: Senior Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram as the voting for 140-member Legislative Assembly is underway in Kerala.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:48:21 am
Assam Election LIVE: Assam records 38.92% voting till 11am
Assam Election LIVE: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 38.92% till 11 am after voting commenced at 7am as polling for 126 seats is being held today where over 2.50 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise with 722 candidates in the fray. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:44:47 am
Bypoll voting LIVE: Nagaland leads early surge in Assembly bypoll turnout with 19.80%, Tripura and Karnataka follow
Bypoll voting LIVE: Nearly 20% of 22,382 electors exercised their franchise in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly bypoll in the first two hours of polling on Thursday, officials said. The voting that commenced at 7 am across all 30 polling stations has so far been peaceful, they said.
Following Nagaland, Tripura's Dharmanagar (56) registered a solid 15.63% turnout, placing it second in the early trends.
In Karnataka, turnout has been comparatively moderate, with Bagalkot (24) reporting 11.87%, while Davangere South (107) trailed with 9.01%.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:16:30 am
Assam Election LIVE: BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal casts vote in Dibrugar
Assam Election LIVE: BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh as polling is underway in the state for the assembly elections. “Together with our allies we will win around 100 seats.,” Sonowal was quoted as saying by ANI.
Assam recorded a voter turnout of 17.87% till 9am.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:14:47 am
Assam Election LIVE: Voter turnout, other Assam election highlights
Assam Election LIVE: Polling for 126 seats will be held today where over 2.50 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise with 722 candidates in the fray.
- The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).
- Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters.
- Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:12:57 am
Puducherry Election LIVE: Voter turnout and other Puducherry election highlights
Puducherry Election LIVE: For 30-member Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.
- The electorate includes 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category.
- A total of 24,156 voters fall in the age group of 18-19 years, while 6,034 voters belong to the senior citizen category, aged 85 and above.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:11:43 am
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Voter turnout, candidates in fray and other Kerala election highlights
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 16.23% till 9am after voter started at 7am.
- 2.71 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates for its 140-member Legislative Assembly.
- It is a tight contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
- Officials said 277 voters have been registered in the 'third gender category.'Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 11:03:14 am
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Congress' AK Antony casts vote
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader AK Antony casts arrived at the polling station in Thiruvananthapuram to cast his vote. He was accompanied by party leader MM Hassan.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:54:54 am
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Actor Mammootty arrives to cast vote | WATCH
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty arrive at a polling station in Kochi to cast their vote.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:35:28 am
Assam Election LIVE: Brisk voting underway in Assam
Assam Election LIVE: Voter queued outside polling stations in Assam on Thursday after voting began at 7am. The voting will continue till 6pm.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:21:49 am
Puducherry Election LIVE: CM Rangaswamy confident of winning both constituencies
Puducherry Election LIVE: Puducherry CM and All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate from Mangalam and Thattanchavady assembly constituency, N Rangaswamy is confident of winning both the seats. “In both the constituencies, I will win. More than numbers, forming the government is important to me," he said.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:13:55 am
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita casts vote in Assam
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita arrived at a polling booth in Assam's Jorhat to cast his vote in the ongoing Assembly elections. “I have come to cast my vote. The festival of democracy, the greatest celebration of democracy, is underway. So I appeal to our people to come out to cast their vote for a strong democracy,” he said.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:06:44 am
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Congress' KC Venugopal slams Assam's Himanta as ‘most corrupt CM’
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Stepping up the attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress general secretary and MP KC Venugopal called him an ‘arrogant’ and most ‘corrupt chief minister’. “Assam has an arrogant Chief Minister, most corrupt Chief Minister of the country. You see his arrogance, the way in which he sent Police to arrest Pawan Khera. The most dictatorial CM of this country, like Pinarayi Vijayan. People of Assam will teach him a lesson today,” Venugopal said.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 10:01:01 am
Puducherry Election 2026 LIVE: CM Rangaswamy leaves on bike to cast vote | Watch
Puducherry Election 2026 LIVE: Puducherry chief minister and All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate from Mangalam and Thattanchavady assembly constituency, N Rangaswamy, left to cast his vote on a bike.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:50:35 am
Puducherry Election 2026 LIVE: Voter turnout till 9am
Puducherry Election 2026 LIVE: Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of 17.41% till 9am as voting began at 7am for 30-member Legislative Assembly.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:47:54 am
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: Voter turnout till 9am
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 16.23% till 9am as voting for 140-member Legislative Assembly began at 7am. Highest turnout was recorded in Ernakulam at 17.8% and lowest in Kasaragod at 15.08%.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:46:04 am
Assam Election 2026 LIVE: Voter turnout till 9am
Assam Election 2026 LIVE: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 17.87% till 9am after voting started at 7am on Thursday.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:45:02 am
Assam Election 2026 LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi's aunt's message after casting vote
Assam Election 2026 LIVE: “I want Assam to develop more and more... I bless Gaurav... He speaks less but truthfully... I always pray for his progress,” said Lakshami Rani Gogoi, aunt of Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:34:09 am
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: BJP's V Muraleedharan casts his vote | WATCH
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: Former Union minister and BJP Kazahakootam candidate V Muraleedharan casts his vote in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:29:58 am
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: Top leaders who cast their votes so far
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his wife, daughter and son, cast their vote in Kannur at around 8 am.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan arrived with his wife and daughter at Kesari Government Arts and Science College and cast his vote.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi reached the polling booth at Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayoor at 6.30 am and waited in the queue.
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, after casting his vote, said the party is seeking an opportunity from voters to bring development in Kerala.
IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and Sayyid Sadikali Shihab Thangal also cast their votes in Malappuram in the morning.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 09:23:55 am
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: Positive trend among the people for LDF, says Kerala minister
Kerala Election 2026 LIVE: Kerala finance minister and Kottarakkara LDF candidate KN Balagopal said there is a positive trend among the people for the LDF. “The participation of voters shows that the democratic process is very positive. The polling percentage will be very high,” he said.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 08:59:18 am
Kerala assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: False propaganda cannot defeat LDF, says Vijayan
Kerala assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: As the voting is underway in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF cannot be defeated by any ‘false propaganda’. “We always trust the people, and the people trust us...We have travelled with the people for the last ten years, and that journey must continue. We are with the people, and the people are with us...Communal propaganda cannot defeat us,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Vijayan was among early voters in Kerala, along with health minister Veena George, Union minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar .