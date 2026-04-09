Assembly elections 2026 LIVE updates: Voting for assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry is underway smoothly amid heightened security measures. By 3 pm, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 75.91%, while Kerala recorded 62.71 % voting. Puducherry logged a voter turnout of 72.40% by 1 pm, according to the Election Commission. ...Read More

Kerala chief electoral officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar said the voting trend indicated that 90 per cent voter turnout would be seen in the state. “If the current trend continues, by the time polling concludes, we are confident we will see a turnout of 90 per cent,” PTI news agency cited Kelkar as saying.

Voting in the two states and Union territory commenced at 7am on Thursday and will continue till 6pm and security has been stepped up in view of the voting in the high-stake elections. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

Kerala election highlights:

In Kerala, 2.71 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates for its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a tight contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Assam election highlights:

In Assam, polling for 126 seats will be held today where over 2.50 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise with 722 candidates in the fray. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).

Puducherry election highlights:

Similarly, for 30-member Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.

By-polls in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura:

In Nagaland, voting will take place for the Koridang assembly in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district where the by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen in November 2025.

Voting will also be held in Karnataka’s Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly segments where the by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

North Tripura's Dharmanagar assembly is set for bypolls which was necessitated by the death of BJP leader and assembly speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen in December 2025.