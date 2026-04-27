Assembly elections 2026: 5 facts on K Surendran, leading BJP challenge in key northern Kerala seat

The contest in Manjeshwar for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections is once again one of the most significant three-way battles in the state. K Surendran, a senior BJP leader and former state president, is contesting from this northern constituency in Kasaragod district. Known for his role in organizing party campaigns, Surendran has made Manjeshwar a focal point of the BJP’s efforts to expand its presence in Kerala.

K Surendran is a senior BJP leader and former Kerala state president.(K Surendran/Instagram)

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This seat is famous for its thin victory margins. In 2026, the competition is a tight, multi-cornered fight. Sitting MLA AKM Ashraf of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is defending the seat for the United Democratic Front. The Left Democratic Front has fielded Kr Jayananda, aiming to consolidate votes in a constituency that often sees a polarised electorate.

Independent candidate K Sundara is also in the fray.

5 facts about K Surendaran

He began his political journey through student and youth movements linked to the BJP and gradually rose through party ranks, holding organisational responsibilities at different levels in Kerala.

Surendran has contested multiple elections in Kerala, including the 2016 Assembly election from Konni constituency and the 2021 Assembly election from Manjeshwar, where he narrowly lost in a closely fought contest.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was the BJP candidate from Wayanad constituency, contesting against prominent national-level opponents but did not win the seat.

He served as the state president of the Kerala BJP from 2020 to 2023, during which he was involved in strengthening the party’s organisational structure and campaign outreach.

He is known for his role in shaping the BJP’s political messaging in Kerala, often focusing on governance criticism of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government and efforts to expand the party’s voter base in the state.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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