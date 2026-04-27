Assembly elections 2026: 5 facts on K Surendran, leading BJP challenge in key northern Kerala seat
K Surendran is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala and a key figure in the party’s state election strategy.
The contest in Manjeshwar for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections is once again one of the most significant three-way battles in the state. K Surendran, a senior BJP leader and former state president, is contesting from this northern constituency in Kasaragod district. Known for his role in organizing party campaigns, Surendran has made Manjeshwar a focal point of the BJP’s efforts to expand its presence in Kerala.
This seat is famous for its thin victory margins. In 2026, the competition is a tight, multi-cornered fight. Sitting MLA AKM Ashraf of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is defending the seat for the United Democratic Front. The Left Democratic Front has fielded Kr Jayananda, aiming to consolidate votes in a constituency that often sees a polarised electorate.
Independent candidate K Sundara is also in the fray.
5 facts about K Surendaran
- He began his political journey through student and youth movements linked to the BJP and gradually rose through party ranks, holding organisational responsibilities at different levels in Kerala.
- Surendran has contested multiple elections in Kerala, including the 2016 Assembly election from Konni constituency and the 2021 Assembly election from Manjeshwar, where he narrowly lost in a closely fought contest.
- In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was the BJP candidate from Wayanad constituency, contesting against prominent national-level opponents but did not win the seat.
- He served as the state president of the Kerala BJP from 2020 to 2023, during which he was involved in strengthening the party’s organisational structure and campaign outreach.
- He is known for his role in shaping the BJP’s political messaging in Kerala, often focusing on governance criticism of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government and efforts to expand the party’s voter base in the state.