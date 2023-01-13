Kerala bans egg-based mayonnaise at eateries

The Kerala government on Thursday banned mayonnaise made out of eggs in all hotels and food joints amid a series of cases of food poisoning across the state.

“Mayonnaise made out of eggs in all hotels and food joints has been banned in the state,” state health minister Veena George said.

At least two dozen cases of suspected food poisoning, some allegedly due to consumption of mayonnaise, have been reported across the state in the last two weeks.

A combination of oil, egg yolk and an acidic liquid (lemon juice or vinegar), Mayonnaise is often used in sandwiches, burgers, composed salads, and French fries.

Food experts said improperly stored mayonnaise may be a hotbed of bacteria. They said that if the raw egg whites used in the preparation of the food item turn stale, they begin producing harmful bacteria.

Besides, salmonella bacteria is often found in uncooked eggs.

Two weeks ago, a nurse in Kottayam medical college hospital died after reportedly consuming al faham, an Arabic chicken dish served with mayonnaise.

In Pathanamthitta, several students in a school last week were hospitalised after consuming shawarma which is also usually served with mayonnaise.

George, who held talks with representatives of hotel, bakery and caterer associations, announced a series of measures to ensure quality and hygiene, saying all food packets must carry details such as the production and expiry dates.

Health cards will be issued by authorities to all employees working in hotels and regular checks will be conducted by food safety officials at all eating establishments. A task force has been constituted to monitor the food joints and look into consumer complaints, she said.

An app to rate the hygiene levels across hotels will also be introduced soon, she said.

George said licences and permits will be mandatory for all food outlets and dhabas (temporary outlets) will be allowed to function only with the permission of local bodies.

“We have constituted a task force to examine the hotels regularly. Licences will be must for all caterers. The quality of water will also be checked,” she said.

Hotel owners agreed to avoid eggs to prepare mayonnaise and keep a strict tab on hygiene and quality.

“We have decided not to use egg-based mayonnaise and switch over to vegetable mayonnaise. We are committed to serve quality food,” an office-bearer of the Bakers Association of Kerala said, seeking anonymity.

Last week, more than 800 hotels in the state were raided and 60 of them were subsequently shut down after they were allegedly found indulging in unhealthy practices. A total of 120 hotels were also fined for not following food safety norms during the statewide crackdown.

