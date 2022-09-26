Kerala hotspot of terrorism, there's state sponsored terrorism, says JP Nadda

Kerala is becoming a “hotspot” of terrorism and fringe elements and life is not safe in the southern state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Monday. He said the tacit support provided to culprits by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government is nothing but state-sponsored lawlessness.

Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Nadda spoke about the state's law and order and said communal tensions are on the rise. He said the Left government's support to those who create and promote violence is a serious issue.

"Kerala has now become a hot spot of terrorism. Life is not safe here. Ordinary citizens do not find themselves to be safe. Communal tensions are on the rise and there is tacit support of the Left government to the people who create and promote violence," Nadda said while speaking at a booth office-bearers' meeting in the state capital.

The BJP leader further said said Vijayan's family is also getting involved in government matters and the Left party is falling prey to family or "dynastic rule" as "daughter, son-in-law involvement in government is also seen".

A day ago, Nadda said opposition parties are all state or regional parties and most of them are "family parties". Referring to the rally in Haryana where leaders of a large number of opposition parties converged in a grand show of unity, the BJP chief said "two things are common to them. One, they all are family parties and two, all are fully neck deep in corruption".

He said the BJP, which is a structured, cadre-based party, is fighting to save democracy from these "dynasty-based, highly corrupt" parties.

Speaking about the appointments in Kerala universities, he said they are being made "based on nepotism".

"We have been told that relatives of those involved in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) are getting appointed in universities," he said.

