Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi ‘biggest appeasers’ in politics: Union minister's retort after FIR

Moments after Kerala Police registered a case for allegedly promoting religious hatred between different groups, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar came forward to slam not only state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan but also dragged Rahul Gandhi's name to allege them of being two of the ‘biggest appeasers’ in Indian politics. The latest development is in continuation of the already brewing war of words between the Union minister and Kerala CM that stemmed after the recent blasts at a community centre in Kochi that killed three people.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Hindustan Times)

“Two of biggest appeasers in Indian politics who shamelessly appease poisonous radical violent organizations like SDPI, PFI and Hamas,” Chanrasekhar wrote X (formerly Twitter). He was referring to rallies held in Kerala and Delhi in support of Palestine which was attended by the Kerala CM and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. “…trying to threaten me with a case for exposing their appeasement of Hamas,” he added.

The Cyber Cell of the Kerala Police has registered the FIR on its own in connection with the minister's recent statements on social media regarding the blast in Kochi and a Hamas leader's virtual address at an event organised by an Islamist group in Malappuram district, according to PTI.

Both the Union minister and Kerala CM took digs at each other in connection with the Kerala blasts case. Condemning the incident, Chandrasekhar accused CM Vijayan of being tolerant towards radical elements. The CM clapped back at the central minister of doing ‘appeasement politics’ and threatened legal action for communally-charged remarks after the blast.

"Those who are poisonous will keep spitting poison,” Vijayan said. “One of the Union ministers made a statement that I am engaging in appeasement politics and protesting against Israel.”

Kochi blasts

Three people were killed and over 50 injured in the bomb blast during a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses at a private convention centre in Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

The blast ripped through the convention centre around 9:30 am, as nearly 2,500 people were in the middle of a prayer. Preliminary investigations into the blast site suggest that a timer-based low-intensity IED was used to target the congregation, investigators said.

“There were no traces of shrapnel to multiply the impact of the blast. However, the IED was placed near an oil container to exacerbate the fire,” an official had said, adding that they are “not ruling out a terror angle” in the attack.

Hours after the attack, a man, Dominic Martin, claimed responsibility for the blast and surrendered before the police. He said he was a member of the religious group but had been angered by some of its teachings. He was arrested by the Kerala Police on Monday.

