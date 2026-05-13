...
...
Live

Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: AIADMK's warning to MPs ahead of Vijay trust vote; Kerala CM announcement today

By Nikita Sharma
May 13, 2026 06:58:59 am IST

Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: Congress came back to power in Kerala after a decade of the Left rule, as its coalition United Democratic Front won a total of 102 seats out of 104 in the state assembly. After several deliberations and delay, Congress is expected to announce its CM pick today.

Advertisement
Kerala, Tamil Nadu govt LIVE updates: While Vijay will face a floor test today in Tamil Nadu assembly, Kerala might get its new CM as Congress is getting ready to make the big announcement.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: The wait for a chief minister for Kerala is expected to end today, over a week after assembly election results were announced, as Congress may announce its pick for the top job after much discussions and deliberations. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 13 May 2026 06:58:56 am

    Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi met Congress Kerala leaders ahead of CM announcement

    Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held one-on-one discussions with several former Kerala Congress leaders in an effort to end the uncertainty surrounding the selection of the state’s next chief minister, with a decision likely on Wednesday.

    Gandhi met several senior Kerala leaders, including former state unit chiefs, working presidents and other key party figures, at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence.

  • Wed, 13 May 2026 06:54:28 am

    Tamil Nadu govt news LIVE updates: CM Vijay makes maiden speech, congrats Speaker and deputy Speaker of assembly

    Tamil Nadu govt news LIVE updates: TVK chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday congratulated JCD Prabhakar and M Ravishankar for assuming office as Speaker and deputy Speaker of the legislative assembly respectively.

    He made his maiden speech in the assembly on Tuesday and said the House must function as both the 'heart and the brain' of democracy.

    "Here, everyone is equal. Even parties represented by a single member in this House must have their views valued equally alongside those expressed by the members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, who hold a larger mandate. Good suggestions must be accepted, and unsuitable ones rejected. This Assembly must function as both the heart and the brain of democracy. It is with this vision that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has proposed a distinguished individual of great dignity and historic stature to preside over this esteemed Assembly, and today you occupy that Chair," Vijay said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu, Kerala news LIVE updates: AIADMK's warning to MPs ahead of Vijay trust vote; Kerala CM announcement today
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.