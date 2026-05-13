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Kerala CM announcement today? Congress leader hints at breakthrough amid govt formation deadlock

Joseph said the final announcement awaited clearance from the Congress high command, adding that Sonia Gandhi’s hospital visit may have caused a slight delay.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 05:49 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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As many await the Congress-led UDF’s decision on Kerala’s next Chief Minister, state Congress chief Sunny Joseph on Wednesday suggested that the announcement could finally come later in the day, saying discussions within the party had been completed and the final word would come from Delhi.

The Congress is yet to decide its CM pick in Kerala.

Joseph said the final announcement awaited clearance from the Congress high command, adding that Sonia Gandhi’s hospital visit may have caused a slight delay in the decision-making process.

"We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today. It is understood that all discussions have been completed. We are waiting for the announcement today. Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital, so there could be a slight delay because of that. The Chief Minister's name will be announced from Delhi," Joseph said.

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Why the long-wait for Keralam CM?

Earlier in the day, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty also indicated that a decision on the Chief Minister was expected soon, adding that alliance-level discussions would continue after the Congress finalises its choice.

The IUML held an emergency leadership meeting at Panakkad to discuss ministerial representation in the new government and the possible allocation of constitutional posts if it does not secure an additional Cabinet berth.

The delay in naming the Chief Minister has also sparked criticism and visible discontent among Congress supporters in parts of the state, particularly in Wayanad, where posters targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command appeared near the District Congress Committee office.

The Congress-led UDF returned to power in Kerala with a decisive mandate last week, winning 102 of the 140 Assembly seats, while the incumbent CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to 35 seats.

In the days following the May 4 election results, Kerala witnessed protests by Congress workers and activists demanding that the top post go to Satheesan, who served as Leader of Opposition over the past five years. The decision on the Chief Minister’s post is expected later on Wednesday.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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