Kerala CM announcement today? Congress leader hints at breakthrough amid govt formation deadlock

As many await the Congress-led UDF’s decision on Kerala’s next Chief Minister, state Congress chief Sunny Joseph on Wednesday suggested that the announcement could finally come later in the day, saying discussions within the party had been completed and the final word would come from Delhi.

The Congress is yet to decide its CM pick in Kerala.

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Joseph said the final announcement awaited clearance from the Congress high command, adding that Sonia Gandhi’s hospital visit may have caused a slight delay in the decision-making process.

"We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today. It is understood that all discussions have been completed. We are waiting for the announcement today. Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital, so there could be a slight delay because of that. The Chief Minister's name will be announced from Delhi," Joseph said.

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Why the long-wait for Keralam CM?

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks come eight days after the Congress-led UDF secured a sweeping mandate in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections but is yet to officially declare its Chief Ministerial candidate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks come eight days after the Congress-led UDF secured a sweeping mandate in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections but is yet to officially declare its Chief Ministerial candidate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent a routine medical check-up at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said she had returned home after the check-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent a routine medical check-up at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said she had returned home after the check-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Congress high command has been holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders to finalise the Chief Ministerial face. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress high command has been holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders to finalise the Chief Ministerial face. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Posters warning Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi surface in Kerala as Venugopal leads CM race 'CM expected soon' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Posters warning Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi surface in Kerala as Venugopal leads CM race 'CM expected soon' {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty also indicated that a decision on the Chief Minister was expected soon, adding that alliance-level discussions would continue after the Congress finalises its choice.

The IUML held an emergency leadership meeting at Panakkad to discuss ministerial representation in the new government and the possible allocation of constitutional posts if it does not secure an additional Cabinet berth.

The delay in naming the Chief Minister has also sparked criticism and visible discontent among Congress supporters in parts of the state, particularly in Wayanad, where posters targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command appeared near the District Congress Committee office.

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The Congress-led UDF returned to power in Kerala with a decisive mandate last week, winning 102 of the 140 Assembly seats, while the incumbent CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to 35 seats.

In the days following the May 4 election results, Kerala witnessed protests by Congress workers and activists demanding that the top post go to Satheesan, who served as Leader of Opposition over the past five years. The decision on the Chief Minister’s post is expected later on Wednesday.

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