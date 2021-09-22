Kerala HC to aid of another minor rape survivor; allows pregnancy termination

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday allowed another minor rape survivor to medically terminate her pregnancy which was a result of a sexual assault on her. This is the third such order passed by the court in the last one week.

In the earlier two cases, the survivors were more than 26 weeks pregnant and the court constituted a medical board and termination was allowed only after the recommendation of the board. In March 2021, an amendment was made to the Medical Termination Pregnancy Act (MTP) of 1971, to hike the permissible termination period from 20 to 24 weeks. If it exceeds the time limit, the high court can pass a special order in exceptional cases.

In the latest case, the parents of the 16-year-old survivor moved the court after two private hospitals refused to terminate her pregnancy as a case was registered against the perpetrator of the crime. But the government lawyer said in this particular case the permission of the court was not required under the MTP Act since it was under the permissible period of termination.

The survivor’s counsel also contended that a delivery at this age would be detrimental to the physical and mental health of the survivor. The court later directed her parents to approach a government hospital with the copy of the amended act and order of the court to terminate her pregnancy. It later disposed the father’s petition.

During the hearing of a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case about two months back, the court had expressed concern over the growing number of sexual assault cases against minors. In the last one year, the court has granted relief to 12 minor survivors who were sexually assaulted. In six cases the offenders were relatives of the survivors.