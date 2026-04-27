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Kerala: Court seeks report from MP police in underage marriage case

Kerala: Court seeks report from MP police in underage marriage case

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, A court here on Monday sought a report from the Madhya Pradesh Police regarding the alleged underage marriage of a woman who drew attention during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.

Kerala: Court seeks report from MP police in underage marriage case

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court , presided over by Judge Shibu M P, directed the station house officer of the Maheshwar police station to file a report before May 20.

The court was considering a petition filed by P Nagaraj of Neyyattinkara, seeking the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against CPI state secretary M V Govindan, Education Minister V Sivankutty, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, Mohammad Farman Khan, who married the woman, Poovar Arumannur Nayinar Devi Temple president N Hareendran, and secretary Ajithkumar.

The petitioner alleged that CPI leaders and temple office-bearers had facilitated the underage marriage.

He also sought the cancellation of the marriage and an order directing the police to conduct a detailed probe into those involved.

A Madhya Pradesh Police team that recently reached Kochi to interrogate the woman and Khan returned without completing the process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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