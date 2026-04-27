Thiruvananthapuram, A court here on Monday sought a report from the Madhya Pradesh Police regarding the alleged underage marriage of a woman who drew attention during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.

Kerala: Court seeks report from MP police in underage marriage case

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The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court , presided over by Judge Shibu M P, directed the station house officer of the Maheshwar police station to file a report before May 20.

The court was considering a petition filed by P Nagaraj of Neyyattinkara, seeking the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against CPI state secretary M V Govindan, Education Minister V Sivankutty, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, Mohammad Farman Khan, who married the woman, Poovar Arumannur Nayinar Devi Temple president N Hareendran, and secretary Ajithkumar.

The petitioner alleged that CPI leaders and temple office-bearers had facilitated the underage marriage.

He also sought the cancellation of the marriage and an order directing the police to conduct a detailed probe into those involved.

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{{^usCountry}} While considering the petition, the court noted that a case regarding the marriage had already been registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh and that the investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While considering the petition, the court noted that a case regarding the marriage had already been registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh and that the investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court, therefore, sought a report from the station house officer of the Maheshwar police station to be filed when the petition is taken up again on May 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court, therefore, sought a report from the station house officer of the Maheshwar police station to be filed when the petition is taken up again on May 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, from arrest in the Madhya Pradesh police case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, from arrest in the Madhya Pradesh police case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Khan and the woman have claimed that a false case was registered against them, asserting that she is above 18 years of age. They have also sought police protection, alleging that they fear being forcibly taken to Madhya Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan and the woman have claimed that a false case was registered against them, asserting that she is above 18 years of age. They have also sought police protection, alleging that they fear being forcibly taken to Madhya Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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A Madhya Pradesh Police team that recently reached Kochi to interrogate the woman and Khan returned without completing the process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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