Kerala election result LIVE: Will LDF secure a third term? High stakes for Pinarayi Vijayan as counting set to begin

Kerala Election Result LIVE: The results for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections are just a few hours away, and things are looking quite intense. All 140 seats have seen a strong, multi-cornered contest this time. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is trying to win a rare third term in a row, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is hoping that anti-incumbency will work in its favour. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not necessarily expected to dominate statewide, but it is strategically working to deepen its footprint in select pockets, turning what was once a largely bipolar contest into a more complex, triangular fight. With counting of votes set to begin, it all comes down to whether voters choose continuity or decide it’s time for a change. ...Read More

How votes will be counted

There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday.

Officials said that 15,464 personnel have been deployed for the exercise, comprising 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants.

As part of the procedure, the strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units are stored will be opened first in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.

Postal ballots-which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled-will be counted first.

Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.

Votes polled in EVMs from a maximum of 14 polling stations will be counted in each round, and a broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.

Election Commission officials said VVPAT slips will be counted in cases where discrepancies arise between the number of votes recorded at a booth and the figures stored in the EVMs.

Exit polls predict UDF win

Recent exit polls, however, have hinted at a possible change in government, potentially ending the ruling alliance’s bid for a third consecutive term. Most projections suggest that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) could come out ahead, with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) likely finishing second.

The UDF is projected to emerge as the single largest alliance, with seat estimates largely falling in the 70–80+ range, comfortably around or above the majority mark of 71.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), on the other hand, is expected to put up a strong fight but fall short, with most projections placing it in the mid-50s to mid-60s range. This shows that while the LDF retains significant support, it may struggle to secure a third consecutive term.

The BJP-led NDA appears to have a limited impact, with predictions ranging from 0 to 4 seats.

Kerala has a total of 140 seats, which means a party or alliance needs at least 71 seats to form the government. According to most exit polls, the UDF’s tally is expected to be in the range of 70–90 seats, while the LDF is projected to secure around 49–65 seats.