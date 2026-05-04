Kerala election result LIVE: Will LDF secure a third term? High stakes for Pinarayi Vijayan as counting set to begin
Kerala Election Result LIVE: The state has a total of 140 seats, which means a party or alliance needs at least 71 seats to form the government.
Kerala Election Result LIVE: The results for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections are just a few hours away, and things are looking quite intense. All 140 seats have seen a strong, multi-cornered contest this time. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is trying to win a rare third term in a row, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is hoping that anti-incumbency will work in its favour. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not necessarily expected to dominate statewide, but it is strategically working to deepen its footprint in select pockets, turning what was once a largely bipolar contest into a more complex, triangular fight. With counting of votes set to begin, it all comes down to whether voters choose continuity or decide it’s time for a change. ...Read More
How votes will be counted
There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday.
Officials said that 15,464 personnel have been deployed for the exercise, comprising 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants.
As part of the procedure, the strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units are stored will be opened first in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.
Postal ballots-which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled-will be counted first.
Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.
Votes polled in EVMs from a maximum of 14 polling stations will be counted in each round, and a broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.
Election Commission officials said VVPAT slips will be counted in cases where discrepancies arise between the number of votes recorded at a booth and the figures stored in the EVMs.
Exit polls predict UDF win
Recent exit polls, however, have hinted at a possible change in government, potentially ending the ruling alliance’s bid for a third consecutive term. Most projections suggest that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) could come out ahead, with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) likely finishing second.
The UDF is projected to emerge as the single largest alliance, with seat estimates largely falling in the 70–80+ range, comfortably around or above the majority mark of 71.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF), on the other hand, is expected to put up a strong fight but fall short, with most projections placing it in the mid-50s to mid-60s range. This shows that while the LDF retains significant support, it may struggle to secure a third consecutive term.
The BJP-led NDA appears to have a limited impact, with predictions ranging from 0 to 4 seats.
Kerala has a total of 140 seats, which means a party or alliance needs at least 71 seats to form the government. According to most exit polls, the UDF’s tally is expected to be in the range of 70–90 seats, while the LDF is projected to secure around 49–65 seats.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:28:45 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Majority mark needed to win the election
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Kerala has a total of 140 seats, which means a party or alliance needs at least 71 seats to form the government. According to most exit polls, the UDF’s tally is expected to be in the range of 70–90 seats, while the LDF is projected to secure around 49–65 seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:17:56 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Visuals from a counting centre set up at UC College in Aluva, Kochi
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes to begin soon. See visuals from a counting centre set up at UC College in Aluva, Kochi.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:15:47 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Party cadres arrive at KPCC office ahead of counting
Counting of votes for Kerala assembly elections 2026 is set to begin at 8 am. It is to been seen if the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will secure a rare third consecutive term, or if the United Democratic Front (UDF) will benefit from anti-incumbency sentiment.
Party cadres arrive at KPCC office ahead of counting.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:10:16 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Who will be the chief minister if the UDF wins the elections, as predicted in the exit polls?
Kerala Election Result LIVE: While there is no name officially announced as chief ministerial candidate if the UDF comes to power in the state, reports suggest three names that could likely be the top contenders.
Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar suggested that if party general secretary KC Venugopal is interested, he can be the next chief minister of Kerala, although it all depends on what the results reveal in Kerala.
The other two who have expressed their desire for the top post include VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:05:10 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Who won in Kerala assembly 2021 elections?
Kerala Election Result LIVE: The last Kerala Assembly elections took place in April 2021, after which the incumbent CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) returned to power. The alliance secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, and Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 06:57:28 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Exit poll predictions
Kerala Election Result LIVE: The exit poll trends for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections suggest a clear edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF), though the contest remains competitive.
Matrize has predicted a narrow lead for the UDF with 71 seats, while the LDF is close behind at 62 seats. The BJP is expected to win 4 seats, with 3 seats going to others.
Axis My India has given the UDF a strong advantage, projecting 83 seats for the alliance, compared to 55 seats for the LDF. The BJP is expected to win 2 seats, with no seats for others.
P-Marq has forecast a comfortable lead for the UDF at 75 seats, while the LDF is projected at 65 seats. The BJP may win 3 seats, with 3 seats for others.
Vote Vibe has also projected the UDF ahead with 75 seats, followed by the LDF at 63 seats. The BJP is not expected to win any seats, while 2 seats may go to others.
People’s Pulse has predicted a clear lead for the UDF with 80 seats, while the LDF is projected to win 60 seats. The BJP may secure 2 seats, with 2 seats going to others.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 06:42:56 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: LDF vs UDF vs NDA: Will the BJP alliance leave a mark?
Kerala Election Result LIVE: The contest remains tightly fought between the state’s two main alliances—the LDF and the UDF. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not necessarily expected to dominate statewide, but it is strategically working to deepen its footprint in select pockets, turning what was once a largely bipolar contest into a more complex, triangular fight. With counting of votes underway, it all comes down to whether voters choose continuity or decide it’s time for a change.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 06:11:37 am
Kerala Election Result LIVE: Welcome to the live blog!
Kerala Election Result LIVE: The atmosphere is charged as results for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections are set to be declared. It remains to be seen whether the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure a rare third consecutive term, or if the United Democratic Front (UDF) will benefit from anti-incumbency sentiment.