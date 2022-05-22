Home / India News / Kerala FM says no plan to cut sales tax on fuel after excise duty reduction
india news

Kerala FM says no plan to cut sales tax on fuel after excise duty reduction

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan and former CM Oommen Chandy asked the minister to reduce sales tax immediately to give some relief to people but the latter rejected the idea.
Currently, Kerala levies 30.08 per cent on petrol and 22.76 per cent sales tax on diesel. Petrol prices dropped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 in the state capital after the price cut. (HT PHOTO.)
Currently, Kerala levies 30.08 per cent on petrol and 22.76 per cent sales tax on diesel. Petrol prices dropped by 9 and diesel 7 in the state capital after the price cut. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 22, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has no plans to cut sales tax levied on fuel in line with the Union government’s decision to reduce central excise duty, said state finance minister K N Balagopal even as the opposition accused him of misleading the people.

Soon after the Centre’s announcement, the minister issued a statement saying the state will also reduce tax on petrol by 2.41 and diesel by 1.36 but the opposition said he was misleading people and the present reduction was only a reflection of tax adjustment. Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan and former CM Oommen Chandy asked the minister to reduce sales tax immediately to give some relief to people but the latter rejected the idea.

“In the last six years we never increased tax on fuel. The state can’t afford to reduce tax at this juncture,” the minister said adding Kerala’s financial position was not good and he blamed the Centre’s tax structure for the situation. He said after implementation of GST the state was left with two major tax sources, liquor and fuel. Currently the state levies 30.08 per cent on petrol and 22.76 per cent sales tax on diesel. Petrol prices dropped by 9 and diesel 7 in the state capital after the price cut.

Opposition Congress and BJP criticised the minister for misleading people. “The minister is fooling people and taking undue credit for the price drop. The government should slash sales tax to give some relief to people who are struggling due to price rise and inflation,” Satheesan said.

“The minister is diverting attention by reeling out fudged data. He is an expert at blaming the Centre. But people will soon realize his follies,” said BJP state president K Surdendran. He said the party will launch a protest if the state government refused to cut taxes on fuel. Both the Congress and BJP are making the prices of fuel a poll issue in Thrikkakara which is going to polls on May 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out