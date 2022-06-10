Home / India News / Kerala girl dies of scrub typhus
india news

Kerala girl dies of scrub typhus

Following the death, health minister Veena George directed a special medical team to visit her native place and the hospital where she was admitted to immediately.
A 15-year-old girl has died of scrub typhus, known as ‘chellu pani’ in local parlance, in Kerala’s Varkala. (Representative Photo)
A 15-year-old girl has died of scrub typhus, known as ‘chellu pani’ in local parlance, in Kerala’s Varkala. (Representative Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram

A 15-year-old girl has died of scrub typhus, known as ‘chellu pani’ in local parlance, in Kerala’s Varkala.

The deceased was identified as Ashwathy, who was awaiting results for her 10th standard examination, panchayat authorities said on Thursday.

A native of Cherunniyoor, a hamlet located over 40 kms away from here, the girl died at a hospital last evening, they said.

Following the death, health minister Veena George directed a special medical team to visit her native place and the hospital where she was admitted to immediately.

The village officer in Cherunniyoor has already visited the place and collected primary details in this regard, the Minister said in a statement here.

“A special team, led by the district medical officer will visit the areas in Cherunniyoor and Parippally Medical College,” she said, adding that steps would be taken to strengthen guard in the area and destroy the ticks.

Scrub Typhus is an infectious disease caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. Chigger mites, the larval stage of mites, transmit the disease from animals like rats, squirrels, rabbits and so on to humans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out