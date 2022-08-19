Kerala gold smuggling case: HC dismisses Swapna Suresh’s plea to quash FIRs

The Kerala high court on Friday dismissed gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s petition seeking to quash two cases registered against her after she gave a confidential statement under section 164 of CrPC and raised serious allegations against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in June.

Dismissing her plea, justice Ziyad Rehman said the probe in these cases was at the nascent stage and the petitioner will get an opportunity to challenge the final report. The prosecution contended that after her ‘disclosure’, the state witnessed violent incidents and there was a conspiracy to weaken the ruling CPI (Marxist) government.

However, Suresh’s counsel argued that the cases were filed to silence her and was an attempt to force her to withdraw her statement presented before a magistrate.

The prosecution informed the court that it constituted a special investigation team to inquire the charges against her and it will be improper to quash FIRs at this juncture.

After hearing both sides, the court concluded that there was no need to quash the two FIRs. Since Suresh has already secured an anticipatory bail, the investigating team cannot arrest her.

She was booked under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 (provoke with an intent to cause riots) of the Indian Penal Code.

After giving the confidential statement at a magistrate court in Kochi on June 6, Suresh alleged that “the CM knew about everything and heavy biryani pots were taken to his house from the UAE consulate several times”.

Subsequently, cases were filed against her based on a complaint by former minister KT Jaleel in Thiruvananthapuram, and the second in Palakkad a week later in June. She had levelled several allegations against the CM, Jaleel and senior bureaucrat M Sivasankar.

The sensational smuggling case surfaced on July 5, 2020 when the customs department seized 30 kg gold concealed in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments, camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, which came in the name of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

A former employee of the consulate PS Sarith who came to receive the consignment was arrested the same day. A week later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested second accused Suresh and her accomplice Sandeep Nair from their hideout in Bengaluru.

After the CM’s principal secretary M Sivasankar’s alleged liaison with Suresh emerged, the government suspended him and three months later he too was arrested by central agencies.

