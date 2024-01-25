Kerala governor reads out only last para of policy speech, wraps up in 2 minutes

In a continuation of the rift between the Kerala government and the Raj Bhavan, governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday read only the last paragraph of his policy address on the first day of the new session of the state Assembly, wrapping up his speech in less than two minutes. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo)

Governor Khan arrived at the Assembly sharp at 9am and was welcomed with flower bouquets by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and speaker AN Shamseer. However, the governor did not shake hands or exchange pleasantries with the chief minister.

Following the national anthem, governor Khan rose to begin the policy address and said, “Honourable speaker, chief minister, ministers, leader of Opposition and members, it is my honour and privilege to address this august body of representatives of the people of Kerala, marking the beginning of the 10th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.”

Then the governor flipped over the 61-page policy address to read out the last paragraph.

He said, “Let us remember that our greatest legacy lies not in buildings or monuments, but in the respect and regard we show to the priceless legacy of the Constitution of India and the timeless values of democracy, secularism, federalism and social justice. The essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept our country united and strong all these years. It is our bounden duty to ensure that this essence is not diluted. Together as part of this varied and beautiful nation, we will weave the tapestry of inclusive growth and responsible resilience, overcoming all the challenges that are thrown our way.”

He concluded his address and following the national anthem again, walked out of the Assembly by 9.04 am without exchanging a word with the speaker or chief minister.

According to reports, this is the shortest-ever policy address of a governor in the history of the Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said, “We see the governor’s action as a sign of complete disrespect to the Assembly. He has acted in contempt of the legislative procedures and constitutional directives. It was a sad end to the political drama between the state government and the governor in the Assembly.”

While the chief minister has not said anything so far, culture minister Saji Cheriyan told reporters, “The governor may have had some health issues. If he had some health issues, he can take such a move (of omitting to read out the policy address.)”