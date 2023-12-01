Kerala govt prosecutor booked for raping woman, resigns

A senior government prosecutor of the Kerala high court tendered his resignation on Thursday after being directed to do so by the office of the Attorney General following charges of rape against him, officers said.

The action was taken against PG Manu, the government pleader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The action was taken against PG Manu, the government pleader, after the Chottanikkara police in Ernakulam district on Wednesday booked him on charges of raping a 25-year-old woman last month.

“The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT act,” said a police officer.

Also read: School principal sacked over harassment of 142 girls in Haryana's Jind

“According to the complainant, the accused raped her a number of times, including at his office in Kadavanthra and her residence. She had met him to ask for legal aid in connection with another case of sexual harassment she had filed back in 2018 in which the trial is still ongoing. The complaint says that he sent lewd messages to her through social media and shot private videos and photos of her on his phone,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The survivor has recorded her statement with the police and further probe is underway, the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON