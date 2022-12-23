Kerala govt tenders apology to HC for delay in confiscating properties of PFI

The Kerala government on Friday tendered unconditional apology in the high court for the delay in confiscating properties of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the state-wide shutdown called by the outfit on Sept 23.

According to the state, public property worth ₹5.20 crore was destroyed during the strike called by the PFI.

Additional chief secretary (Home) V Venu appeared before the court and assured that the task will be completed by January 15 next year. Earlier, the government sought six months time for recovery proceedings but the court turned it down and summoned the chief secretary. The government also informed the court that they have appointed a former district judge as the claims commissioner and the recovery process has begun.

The division bench of justices Jayasankaran Nambiar and C P Mohammad Nias reiterated that the destruction of public property was a serious offence and those responsible for this should be dealt with sternly.

During last week’s sitting, the court pulled up the government for the delay in recovering damages. “The government cannot adopt such a callous attitude when called upon to implement the directions of the court, especially in matters of public interest and involving destruction of property,” it observed.

After the arrest of PFI national leaders and raids throughout the country on Sept 22, PFI state secretary Abdul Sattar gave the call for a state bandh which witnessed large-scale violence. Many government buses and shops were damaged during the shutdown.

Following the incident, the high court registered a case on its own and directed police to make leaders of the PFI who made bandh call accused in all bandh-related cases. It also gave instructions to all courts that the arrested should not be released on bail till they deposit damages incurred during the shutdown. Meanwhile, police registered 361 cases and arrested 2674 people in connection with the violence.

Two days after the shutdown, the high court filed a contempt case against the PFI and ordered it to deposit ₹5.20 crore with the additional chief secretary (home). If the amount was not deposited, the court directed the government to confiscate its property and auction.

The Union government banned PFI and its affiliates for five years on September 28 after accusing them of being involved in Islamic radicalisation and terrorist activities.