Kerala HC allows 9-year-old girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala temple

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a minor girl to accompany her father to the Sabarimala temple later this month. The order was passed on the plea filed by the nine-year-old, seeking permission to accompany her father to the sanctum sanctorum of the hill shrine. The father will visit the temple on August 23, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

During the hearing lawyers, arguing on the behalf of the girl, said that she wished to go to the Sabarimala before she turns 10 years old. After which, the lawyers said that she might not be able to visit the shrine for more than four decades. "We are of the considered opinion that an interim order can be issued permitting the petitioner to accompany her father to Sabarimala for darshan on August 23," the high court reportedly said after hearing the matter.

The order was in line with the similar order passed by the court in April this year in which it allowed the children to accompany vaccinated persons in all activities they undertake. The state government also passed a similar order.

The Ayyappa temple opened for devotees on August 15 for the annual Niraputhari festival. In view of the Covid-19 restrictions, only 15,000 devotees are allowed for darshan in a single day. The shrine will close after the completion of the monthly pujas by August 23 evening.

Since 2018, the temple has been in the middle of controversies after the Supreme Court struck down a law that prevented women aged 10-50 from entering the temple. The order sparked massive outrage across the state with devotees taking to the streets against the judgement.

