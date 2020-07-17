e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala HC red flags police’s soft approach against the big fish in medical seats scandal

Kerala HC red flags police’s soft approach against the big fish in medical seats scandal

The cash-for-medical-seats scandal was revealed in a sting operation conducted by a local news channel.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Court has asked the police team to file a fresh report after investigating the main accused in the case.
Court has asked the police team to file a fresh report after investigating the main accused in the case.(PTI File Photo)
         

The Kerala High Court on Friday pulled up the state crime branch for going soft on the main accused in the cash-for-seat scandal in Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College Hospital in Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Parents of some students had approached the court last February complaining that the college took a huge amount of money from them for seats but failed to give admissions. Later, the court had handed over the probe to the crime branch which made Church of South India Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam and former director Dr Bennet Abraham accused in the case along with many others.

“Why is there no investigation against big sharks? The Crime Branch is only after the employees. The lack of action against the main defendants is worrying. One to three accused should be investigated immediately,” a bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan observed.

The court questioned why only lower-level employees are grilled in such cases while directing the crime branch to report on the progress of the investigation in ten days. College director Bennet Abraham, examination controller Dharmaraj, and CSI Bishop A Dharmmaraj Rasalam are three main accused in the case besides some employees.

Also Read: Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s missing gunman found with slit wrists

In the petition, parents alleged that some of them were forced to shell out Rs 40 lakh to 70 lakh for seats. But when they failed to get admission, the college authorities refused to return the money. Most of the students are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The supervisory committee for medical admission had also recommended criminal proceedings against the college.

Last year, another case was registered against the college management including the Bishop for allegedly forging community certificates to help students get admission in the college. Later, the high court had cancelled the admission of 11 MBBS students for submitting fake community certificates.

Also Read: Kerala: Social distancing norms violated as students, parents gather outside exam centre

Even in the second case, the bishop has been arraigned as the third accused. The issue came to light after a sting operation carried out by a Malayalam news channel. In the video, an official of the college was seen bargaining with a parent. There are allegations that the government is going slow in both seat admission and fake certificate cases. When contacted, a spokesman of the CSI church refused to comment saying they will take it up legally.

tags
top news
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In