Kerala HC red flags police’s soft approach against the big fish in medical seats scandal

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:23 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday pulled up the state crime branch for going soft on the main accused in the cash-for-seat scandal in Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College Hospital in Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Parents of some students had approached the court last February complaining that the college took a huge amount of money from them for seats but failed to give admissions. Later, the court had handed over the probe to the crime branch which made Church of South India Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam and former director Dr Bennet Abraham accused in the case along with many others.

“Why is there no investigation against big sharks? The Crime Branch is only after the employees. The lack of action against the main defendants is worrying. One to three accused should be investigated immediately,” a bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan observed.

The court questioned why only lower-level employees are grilled in such cases while directing the crime branch to report on the progress of the investigation in ten days. College director Bennet Abraham, examination controller Dharmaraj, and CSI Bishop A Dharmmaraj Rasalam are three main accused in the case besides some employees.

Also Read: Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s missing gunman found with slit wrists

In the petition, parents alleged that some of them were forced to shell out Rs 40 lakh to 70 lakh for seats. But when they failed to get admission, the college authorities refused to return the money. Most of the students are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The supervisory committee for medical admission had also recommended criminal proceedings against the college.

Last year, another case was registered against the college management including the Bishop for allegedly forging community certificates to help students get admission in the college. Later, the high court had cancelled the admission of 11 MBBS students for submitting fake community certificates.

Also Read: Kerala: Social distancing norms violated as students, parents gather outside exam centre

Even in the second case, the bishop has been arraigned as the third accused. The issue came to light after a sting operation carried out by a Malayalam news channel. In the video, an official of the college was seen bargaining with a parent. There are allegations that the government is going slow in both seat admission and fake certificate cases. When contacted, a spokesman of the CSI church refused to comment saying they will take it up legally.