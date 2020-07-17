e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Kerala: Social distancing norms violated as students, parents gather outside exam centre

Kerala: Social distancing norms violated as students, parents gather outside exam centre

Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 722 new active Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the total cases reaching 10,275 of which 5,372 are active cases.

kerala Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:40 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Thiruvananthapuram
Parents and students crowded outside St.Mary’s higher secondary school, Pattom soon after the examination was over in the evening violating all Covid-19 guidelines.
Parents and students crowded outside St.Mary’s higher secondary school, Pattom soon after the examination was over in the evening violating all Covid-19 guidelines.(ANI Photo)
         

Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination centre in Pattom of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The government had on Thursday conducted KEAM entrance examination across the State.

Parents and students crowded outside St.Mary’s higher secondary school, Pattom soon after the examination was over in the evening violating all Covid-19 guidelines. The photos and videos of the crowd surfaced on social media.

Thiruvananthapuram city is under lockdown and authorities had ensured security measures in conducting entrance examinations.

Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 722 new active Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the total cases reaching 10,275 of which 5,372 are active cases.

tags
top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In