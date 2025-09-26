Kerala hit by heavy rainfall, schools shut in Thiruvananthapuram

All educational institutions have been closed in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Friday due to heavy rainfall, the District Collector announced. However, public examinations which have been scheduled for Friday will be conducted as planned, reported news agency ANI. All schools have been shut in Thiruvananthapuram for Friday due to heavy rainfall.(File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala till Saturday.

The IMD has issued orange alert for several districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kottayam. This means that these districts are expected to be hit by moderate rainfall and surface winds speeding less than 40 kmph.

In rest of Kerala's districts, including Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, and Palakkad, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, which means that these districts are also likely to be hit by light rain.

Apart from Kerala, isolated areas in regions such as Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan, Goa, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are also likely to be hit by heavy rainfall till tomorrow.

An orange alert warning, indicating likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, has also been issued for isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana for Friday.

In Telangana's Rangareddy district, roads were severely waterlogged in Mithila Nagar colony due to heavy rainfall. Visuals show water entering people's homes and people walking in knee-deep water.