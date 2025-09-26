Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
13 nurses from Kerala booked for defaulting on loans taken from a Kuwaiti bank

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 08:18 am IST

At least 12 FIRs were registered across police stations in two districts of Kerala against nurses for allegedly defaulting on bank loans availed from a Kuwaiti bank, officials said.

12 FIRs were registered across police stations in two districts of Kerala against nurses for allegedly defaulting on bank loans availed from a Kuwaiti bank (HT PHOTO)

According to an official of the Al Ahli Bank based in Kuwait, who filed a complaint with the state DGP, 13 nurses from Kerala defaulted on loans collectively estimated at 10.33 crore.

The nurses, originally from Kerala but currently working in other countries, had availed the loans from the bank between 2019 and 2021 while being employed under the Ministry of Health in Kuwait.

The loans ranged from 61 lakh to 91 lakh, said Thomas J Anakkallungal of James and Thomas Associates authorised to represent the bank in the issue.

“These 13 nurses returned to Kerala after ending their work contracts but have since migrated to Europe and the West. They are yet to pay back the loans fully,” he said.

Following the complaint by the bank officials to the DGP, a total of 12 FIRs have been filed against 13 nurses across police stations in Kottayam and Ernakulam. The cases have been registered at Kuravilangad, Ayarkunnam, Veloor, Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom and Thalayolaparambu stations in Kottayam and at Puthencruz, Pothanikad, Varapuzha and Angamaly stations in Ernakulam.

The accused have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The cases come months after another Kuwaiti bank, Gulf Bank, filed a similar loan default complaint with the state DGP. In December last year, the bank had identified over 1400 defaulters, among whom many were Keralites.

News / India News / 13 nurses from Kerala booked for defaulting on loans taken from a Kuwaiti bank
