Kerala man gets 142 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor: Report

A 41- year-old man was sentenced to 142 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Kerala's Pathanamthitta for raping a minor girl for two years, the police said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Pathanamthitta additional district and sessions court (principal POCSO) judge Jayakumar John convicted Anandan PR to 142 years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on him. This is the record punishment awarded to a protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act case accused in the district, a police release stated. However, the man would have to spend only 60 years in jail, it added.

The accused, a relative of the 10-year- old victim, brutally assaulted her during his stay with the family in 2019-21. The man has now been convicted under various sections of the POCSO Act and IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Media reports claimed that the court said the accused would have to undergo another three years of imprisonment if he did not pay the fine and this is the maximum punishment awarded to an accused in a POSCO case in the district.

The Tiruvalla Police filed a case against him on March 20, 2021, and said the witness statements, medical records, and evidence were strongly in favour of the prosecution.

