Lucknow teacher held for touching minor girl, booked under POCSO Act

A Lucknow schoolteacher was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly touching a Class 6 girl student inappropriately, a police officer said on Friday. The parents of the student reported the matter on September 24. The school principal claimed that the accused teacher was suspended.

Deputy commissioner of police, east, Prachi Singh, said that the accused teacher who misbehaved with the minor girl, was arrested by the Gomti Nagar police, in front of Imambara, near Rumi Darwaza, on Thursday evening.

She said, “On September 26, a complaint was submitted by the parents of the girl stating that on September 24, their daughter, who is studying in Class 6 in a school located in Gomti Nagar, had gone to take the examination, when the teacher behaved indecently with her.

Singh said that the matter was being investigated. In their complaint, the girl’s parents said that they reported the matter to school authorities after the incident.

The school principal said the teacher was suspended and was not allowed to come to school.

“A five-member child protection committee is probing the matter.” The panel includes the girl’s parents, two people from school management, and the principal. She said it is a very sensitive matter and the school stands united with the girl.