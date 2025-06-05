Kerala minister boycotts event over Bharat Mata photograph

Kerala minister P Prasad boycotted a World Environment Day sapling plantation event at the governor’s house in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday over the showering of flowers on a Bharat Mata photograph, which he insisted is associated mainly with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Kerala minister P Prasad said the photograph is associated mainly with the BJP’s ideological fount, RSS. (Sourced)

The row comes days after both the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Opposition United Democratic Front criticised the presence of RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy at an event related to Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border anti-terror strikes last month, at the governor’s house.

Prasad said the plantation programme schedule was changed on Wednesday with the addition of the flower showering. “Such a ritual has never been part of official events at the Raj Bhavan [governor’s house]...,” said Prasad, who planted saplings separately after skipping the Raj Bhavan event.

Prasad, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, said they told officials that such a photograph must not be used at a government event, especially in a constitutional office. “It is against the Constitution. The governor’s office insisted on it. We are not against Bharat Mata...we have often kids dressing up as Bharat Mata at government events and official Onam celebrations,” said Prasad.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam criticised the Raj Bhavan for using the photograph of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag for the event. “Will the photograph of Bharat Mata be complete only if she holds the RSS flag? Will it be complete only if she stands by a lion? The Raj Bhavan should never have become a platform for such adamant stands of the RSS,” Viswam said.

Opposition Congress leader VD Satheesan echoed Viswam. “Raj Bhavan should never become a stage for such events and actions. It is the office of the head of state. We raised the same criticism when Gurumurthy was invited to the governor’s house,” he said. Satheesan said the Raj Bhawan should have invited defence experts and former ambassadors to that event.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan expressed surprise over the fresh row. “I do not understand why Prasad or CPI leaders are reacting like this. The photograph of Bharat Mata should not be seen as a religious symbol.”