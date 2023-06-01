Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mulakkal resigns as Jalandhar Bishop

Franco Mulakkal - who was temporarily relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 following allegations of rape by a nun - resigned as Jalandhar Bishop on Thursday. The 59-year-old Bishop's resignation was requested by the Vatican for the “good of the Jalandhar diocese which needs a new bishop” and not as a “disciplinary measure imposed upon him”, reported news agency PTI citing sources. He will now serve as Bishop Emeritus of Jalandhar, reports said.

Franco Mulakkal (ANI)

Traditionally, Bishops hand in their resignation when they turn 75.

The Kerala nun rape case

In 2018, a Kerala nun filed a case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accusing him of raping her multiple times during his visit to her convent in Kottayam between 2014 and 2016. Following this, Mulakkal was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. During this time, he was also temporarily relieved of his responsibilities in the diocese by Pope Francis.

However, in January 2022, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kottayam, Kerala acquitted Mulakkal of sexual assault charges. Despite the verdict, he was not given any new responsibilities in the church.

The nun - who is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab which runs two convents in Kerala - has moved the Kerala High Court against his acquittal in the case by the trial court.

On the other hand, Mulakkal has rejected the allegations, calling them a conspiracy against the church.

(With inputs from PTI)

