Wayanad landslide LIVE updates: Two killed, 7 missing after landslide hits tunnel project; heavy rain alerts in Kerala

Wayanad landslide LIVE updates: Two people was killed and seven others injured after a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday. The India Meterological Department issued a red alert for the district. The landslide, which occurred at Kalladi near Meppady, hit a tunnel project underway, trapping several workers. Seven of them still remain missing, PTI news agency reported citing chief minister VD Satheesan. Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan told ANI news agency that at least two people had died in the incident. ...Read More

The workers were employed for a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts, according to officials involved in the rescue mission. “It is an unfortunate incident. Rescue efforts are going on,” Satheesan said while speaking to reporters.

Red alert in Wayanad following heavy rains

Meanwhile, the weather department sounded a red alert in Wayanad, with heavy downpour recorded in the district's Mananthavady and Vythiri areas. The landslide hit the Kalladi tunnel project site in Wayanad at around 11 am on Tuesday, following which a red alert was issued at 12.30 pm. A red alert was also issued for neighbouring Kozhikode district, with orange alerts in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 115 mm to 204 mm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 64 mm to 115 mm.

Residents evacuated, minister calls it ‘man-made’ disaster

Rescue operations at the site of the landslide are underway, with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police, Forest Department personnel and local residents present.

The district administration has begun evacuating residents living near the site of the disaster as heavy rains continue. The families residing in a nearby colony were shifted from the locality, PTI reported.

Kerala agriculture minister T Siddique has called the disaster “man-made”, saying it was a consequence of "unscientific dumping" linked to the ongoing tunnel project.

“It's a disaster perpetuated by unscientific dumping of soil and mud as part of the tunnel project. There were indications of such actions and they were raised at meetings of the Konkan officials. But it seems no corrective steps were taken,” Siddique said, adding that six people had been hospitalised so far.