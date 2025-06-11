Kerala rains: Monsoon intensifies, IMD issues orange alert

Rains lashed Kerala on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the state. The southwest monsoon is set to intensify in Kerala.

The orange alert was issued for four districts – Kasaragod, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki – signalling very heavy rain, along with strong surface winds, in these regions.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert for the remaining districts. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for two districts on Thursday (June 12), three districts on Friday (June 13), nine districts on Saturday (June 14) and the whole state on Sunday (June 15).

An orange alert signals very heavy rain in the region, with the intensity of the downpour ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. The weather department also issued a warning for fishermen against going fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till Sunday (June 15), given the possibility of strong winds, PTI reported.

The southwest monsoon is set to intensify in Kerala, with the downpour having reduced after its early onset in the state. The monsoon arrived in the state on May 24, eight days earlier than the normal June 1 date. This marked its earliest arrival since 2009, according to the IMD.

North Kerala experienced heavy rains last month, with the IMD sounding a red alert in some districts. The rains caused waterlogging in several urban centres, and damage to public and private property. Strong winds and heavy rains also led to inundated roads in the low-lying areas of the state, and uprooting of trees and electricity poles, according to PTI. The downpour continued till the end of May, following which rains had reduced.