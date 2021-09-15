Kerala reports 15k new Covid infections, 129 deaths in 24 hours

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 15.12 per cent after testing 105,005 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The number of active Covid cases in Kerala dropped below 200k -- 198,865 to be exact -- with 25,654 people recovering from Covid-19 since Monday. (PTI)

After reporting more than or close to 30,000 Covid-19 cases daily during the first week of September, Kerala has been logging comparatively lesser fresh infections since then with the state reporting 15,876 cases on Tuesday, which took the total caseload to 4,406,365.

The number of active cases in the state dropped below 200k -- 198,865 to be exact -- with 25,654 people recovering from Covid-19 since Monday and the total recoveries rose to 4,184,158, a state government release said.

The state also reported 129 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the total fatalities to 22,779, the release said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 15.12 per cent after testing 105,005 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,936 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (1,893), Thiruvananthapuram (1,627), Palakkad (1,591), Malappuram (1,523), Kollam (1,373), Alappuzha (1,118), Kozhikode (1,117), Kannur (1,099) and Kottayam (1,043), the release said.

Of the new cases, 95 were health workers, 44 from outside the state and 14,959 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 778 cases, it said.

There are currently 575,668 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 546,791 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,877 in hospitals.

