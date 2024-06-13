Kerala resident, who died in Kuwait fire, may have jumped off in panic: Report

At least 49 people, including 42 Indian nationals, were killed and dozens injured in a devastating fire that broke out in a building in southern Kuwait on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Al-Mangaf building, a residence for workers, around 4:30am. According to the local media, most of the deaths were reported due to smoke inhalation while the residents were asleep. Follow Kuwait fire updates here Kerala resident Shameer Umarudheen, who died in Kuwait fire, may have jumped off in panic: Report(Ommanorama)

The Indians, who died in the fire incident were mostly hailing from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and some northern states. One of the victims who died in the fire, identified as Shameer Umarudheen, may have jumped off from the building in panic, reported Ommanorama, citing his relatives.

Shameer, who hailed from Kerala's Kollam, was employed as a driver in Kuwait. According to one of his close relatives, Safedu, they received a photo around 12pm on Wednesday, in which it is suspected that he jumped off the building.

“Najeeb, who works with Shameer and lives a kilometre away, informed us. We contacted several people in Kuwait. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. The body is currently at a government hospital…No official has been provided yet,” Safedu told ANI.

According to the victim's relative, Shameer is survived by his wife and parents.

“Shameer's wife and mother have not been told about his death…They have been told he is in the ICU. We have been informed that the Finance Minister will visit in the coming days. MP Kodikunnil Suresh called, and we request that the central and state governments intervene to bring Shameer's body back home as soon as possible,” the relative said.

She further informed that Shameer was working in Kuwait for the last five years. Two years ago, he went back to India to get married. However, he went back to Kuwait eight months ago as he was reportedly struggling to keep the family running.

Following the tragic incident, 11 injured Indians were taken to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, while more than 30 Indian nationals were taken to Al-Adan Hospital. According to officials, most of them are in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the incident and directed the government to extend all possible assistance to the victims. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased Indian nationals.

Modi also directed the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, to travel to Kuwait to oversee relief measures and to facilitate the expeditious repatriation of the bodies of the deceased. Singh is reportedly expected to leave for Kuwait on Thursday.