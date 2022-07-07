Kerala: Retired teacher builds temple that worships Indian Constitution

A retired social science teacher has built a unique shrine in Kerala that worships the Indian Constitution. Sivadasan Pillai (71) constructed the temple in the state capital where the main deity is Constitution of India and an ever-flickering oil lamp adds to divinity like in any other Hindu shrine.

Regular devotees at the temple are students who pay a visit almost on a daily basis.

“For me, my lord is Constitution and I worship it. It is the base of our country, our brotherhood, diversity and future. I want to nurture ideals of my god so I built one,” said Pillai who constructed the shrine called “Bharanaghatana Skhetram (Constitution Temple) besides his house in Kodapanakunnu a year ago.

He also gives ‘prasad’ to people who visit the temple. He hands out a sticker written in Malayalam of which the English translation is “Constitution is lord and it is the prosperity of this house.”

The small shrine is spread over three cents of land (one cent is equivalent to 436 sq feet). The temple carries photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, BR Ambedkar and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Preamble of the Constitution is etched on the wall of the temple.

“The new generation has no idea about our Constitution. For them Independence Day or Republic Day are mere leaves. My small endeavour is to inculcate the spirit of the Constitution and empower them. I personally feel if we uphold the Lord, there cannot be any strife or problems in the country,” said the teacher who has been teaching for the past three decades.

“I feel inquisitive nature is really missing among our children. They fear to ask questions and settle with what teachers say. We have to groom better citizens and I feel our constitution is Bible. It is one of the best constitutions of the world,” he said, adding he often explains importance and salient features of the Constitution to children. He reads Constitution regularly and explains to children in simple terms.

His students also heaped praises on their teacher.

“He is a committed teacher who loves to impart knowledge. He shuns publicity but wedded to his cause,” said one of his students, P Suresh.

