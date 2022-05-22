Home / India News / Popular on YouTube, history professor raises Dalit issues
Popular on YouTube, history professor raises Dalit issues

  • A local court granted bail to Lal on Saturday. Students and teachers protested on the DU campus on Saturday against his arrest, and sought his release.
Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, who was earlier arrested by Delhi Police for his social media post related to Gyanvapi Mosque case, being produced at Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.(PTI)
Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, who was earlier arrested by Delhi Police for his social media post related to Gyanvapi Mosque case, being produced at Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.(PTI)
Updated on May 22, 2022 04:36 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar

Delhi University associate professor Ratan Lal, who is in the news for his arrest over an objectionable post on the social media on the alleged discovery of a Shivling inside the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, runs a popular blog and YouTube channel ‘Ambedkarnama’ that carries socio-political commentary on various developments with a special focus on marginalised castes.

Several university teachers describe Lal as an “Ambedkarite intellectual and historian”.

A local court granted bail to Lal on Saturday. Students and teachers protested on the DU campus on Saturday against his arrest, and sought his release.

A native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Lal’s elder brother is a DSP in Bihar Police. Lal came to Delhi in 1991 and enrolled in Deshbandhu College for graduation. From 1991 to 1994, he studied history at the college. He taught at Zakir Hussain College for some time. In 2000, he secured a job at Hindu College.

During his MA from DU, he met noted historian Dhirendra Jha. Jha advised Lal to continue in academia.

“Though he has the image of being a fighter and sort of a mischief-maker, professors at Hindu College have a special liking for him. His focus has always been on gauging situations from Ambedkar’s point of view,” said Suraj Yadav Mandal, a history teacher at Swami Shraddhanand College, who has known Lal for nearly three decades.

(With inputs from Hemani Bhandari)

