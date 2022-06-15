Kerala SHO who warned masjid committee of action for hate speech shunted out

The government on Wednesday shifted a north Kerala station house officer (SHO) who issued notice to a local masjid committee warning that there should not be any hate speeches during Friday prayers in the backdrop of the controversy over the objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammed by two former BJP spokespersons.

Mayyil police station SHO Biju Prakash last week sent a notice to the masjid committee to ensure that no controversial speech was made in the mosque after Friday prayers. He also threatened to take strict action against those who vitiate communal harmony in the region. Later, many Muslim outfits including Samsatha Jamayuthul Ulema criticised the circular issued by the police officer in north Kerala’s Kannur district, saying it was an insult.

“The SHO issued the notice without understanding the government policy. Hence the director general of police removed him from the post with immediate effect,” said an official statement from the Kerala government.

The police officer is reported to have told senior officials that “he acted in haste to avert possible tension.” But some police station officers said he acted after intelligence reports of possible tension and he was made a scapegoat.

Though all Muslim organisations condemned the statement of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, they also gave a call to religious organisations to maintain communal harmony. The Popular Front of India did organise a rally outside the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday but all mainstream Muslim organisations stayed away.