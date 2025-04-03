Kerala temple’s employee resigns after ‘caste discrimination’ claims

A man, who was appointed to perform “kazhagam” duties at the famed Koodalmanikyam temple in Thrissur district of Kerala and was subjected to alleged caste discrimination, has resigned citing personal and health reasons, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The “Kazhagam” staff are tasked with tying garlands and performing other ceremonial roles inside the temple (File photo)

Balu, a resident of Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram district and belonging to the Hindu OBC Ezhava community, was appointed by the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board as a “kazhagam” staff member at the temple dedicated to Lord Bharata in March after clearing the necessary exams. The “Kazhagam” staff are tasked with tying garlands and performing other ceremonial roles inside the temple.

However, when he arrived at the temple to take up the role, a section of Brahmin “tantris” (chief priests) opposed it and lodged a complaint with the “Devaswom” (temple administration) administrator claiming that they would not perform the rituals if he continued in the role, allegedly due to caste differences. Balu was later temporarily reassigned as a clerk in the administrative section of the “Devaswom” during the temple festival.

“Balu, who had gone on leave for the past few days, submitted his resignation to the ‘Devaswom’ administrator on Tuesday evening citing personal and health issues behind the decision,” said CK Gopi, “Devasom” chairman. The Ezhava man had earlier asked the “Devaswom” officials to permanently appoint him in the administrative section, stating that he was happy to work there.

Devasom minister VN Vasavan told reporters on Wednesday: “The government wants him to continue in the recruited post. We have already informed Balu that the government will provide him necessary support. But, he tendered his resignation on Tuesday.” He added that the government would offer the “kazhagam” post to him if he wished to come back in the future.

Vasavan had earlier told the assembly that the government was against caste discrimination of any kind and that such tendencies were not appropriate in today’s progressive climate.

KB Mohandas, chairman of Devaswom Recruitment Board, dismissed reports that the board had anything to do with the resignation of Balu. He also slammed the stand adopted by the temple “tantries” on the issue and said it was not befitting of a civilised society.

(With inputs from PTI)